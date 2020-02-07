Whoopi Goldberg And Meghan McCain Battle In Shocking New Behind-The-Scenes Fight

"I don’t think she’s going to last much longer,” a source said.

The battle between Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg is continuing to heat up after the pair got into another heated fight during Thursday’s episode of The View. But the battle didn’t end after the show went to commercial – Radar Online reports that the McCain’s continued to explode at producers even after the cameras were off.

Apparently Whoopi touched a nerve when she compared Meghan’s late father John McCain to Utah Senator Mitt Romney, the only Republican to vote to convict the president in the impeachment trial. Viewers watched as the two hosts went head to head over the comment.

“With all due respect, Mitt Romney is nothing like my dad,” Meghan said.

Whoopi responded that she is older and has seen some things, so Meghan could learn a thing or two from her.

“That’s very dismissive. I don’t understand what my age has to do with my political perspective right now,” Meghan answered. “I just don’t think it’s very nice.”

When the cameras stopped to let the show go to commercial, Meghan, who was reportedly visibly upset, turned to the producer of the show, where she continued her tirade. Things got so bad that people on the set could sense the tension.

“There was definite tension on the set,” a source said. “[Meghan] looked like she was ready to walk off the set.”

Meghan stayed heated until Whoopi apparently headed over to chat with Meghan and calm things down. Even still, the blonde host appeared to be upset during the rest of the show.

“Meghan barely interacted with the other hosts,” the source added. “It seemed like Meghan felt she was being attacked.

It’s just another conflict in a long line of battles that Meghan has had with other people on the show, and the source says that Meghan may be at a place where she may end up leaving the show.

In the past, insiders have claimed that Meghan feels as though she has had enough and isn’t happy on the show any longer, particularly after her fellow conservative Abby Huntsman left the show.

In early 2019, McCain fought with producers because she felt that she wasn’t being treated well by co-host Joy Behar. The two have battled repeatedly on-air, sometimes with shocking results.

“If you’re going to have a hissy fit, we can’t continue,” Joy once told Meghan while talking about the 2020 election.

Publicly, Meghan has denied any tension behind the scenes.