Camille Kostek Rocks Multicolored Crochet Bikini To Announce Return To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

Camille Kostek popped up on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Instagram page on Friday to announce that she’ll be back for the 2020 edition of the magazine. Rocking a multicolored bikini with gold accents in the announcement video, Camille appeared barely able to contain her excitement about the news.

“I’m back baby, It’s your girl Camille!” she said with a radiant smile. “I’m back for my third year. We are here in the Dominican Republic. It is bright and early in the morning, the sun is just coming up and I’m about to shoot my first suit…I’m living for this, I’m so happy to be back.”

At one point during the selfie video, Camille panned down to reveal her swimsuit which she described as a “rainbow moment.” The glimpse revealed the skimpiness of the design and Camille’s taut midsection. While the bikini’s briefs were obscured thanks to the angle of the clip, it was easy to see the top’s colorful pattern which consisted of progressively smaller blue, orange and green triangles dotted with golden beads.

The 2019 Sports Illustrated cover girl wore her blond hair loose and it fell in loose waves past her shoulders. She also appeared to sport light makeup meant to accentuate her stunning natural beauty.

The clip was viewed close to 20,000 times within an hour after it was posted and close to 50 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments section, fans seemed thrilled about the news that Camille would be returning to the magazine’s pages.

“YAYAYAYAYAYAYAYYYYYYYY!!!” one fan exclaimed. ” Feel’s like I’ve been waiting my whole life for this moment again!!!”

“YAY SHE IS LITERALLY THE BEST,” another wrote.

Her bathing suit got a lot of attention as well

“Obsessed with that suit!” wrote fellow model Mara Martin. “Go @camillekostek!!!”

“Love that suit, oh my gosh,” a fourth commenter remarked.

Camille also showed up in the magazine’s Instagram stories. In one of those videos, she rocked a lavender two-piece thong swimsuit as she posed in the water at a beach. The camera was positioned behind her which showed off Camille’s enviably toned derriere. The suit also featured a cute bow detail at the back.

The former Boston Patriots cheerleader also appeared in a photo featured on their Instagram stories. In that shot, Camille sported a black string bikini while she lay on the shoreline and soaked up some sunlight. Much like the videos of her, Camille had a huge smile on her face, a sign that she truly enjoyed her third time shooting for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.