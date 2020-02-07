Asian Bombshell Dannie Riel Sizzles In Minuscule Brown Bikini In Hawaii

Dannie Riel put on a sexy display in another Instagram share that has her fans buzzing. As those who follow the Asian-born beauty on the platform know, Riel loves to keep her fans in the loop on the happenings in her life, regularly sharing both photos and videos while clad in some seriously sexy outfits. In the most recent update that was shared on her page, Riel sizzled in a short video clip.

In the caption, the bombshell tagged herself on Hawaii’s Big Island. The model could be seen walking along a beach and showing off her silly side, stopping to shake her head to the tune of some music. Riel looked absolutely spectacular, wearing her long, dark locks down and soaking wet in addition to a subtle application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

She had her toned and tanned figure on full-display for her beachside outing, rocking a tiny brown bikini that offered generous views of cleavage as well as her taut tummy. Riel accessorized the swimsuit with a dainty gold necklace and since the post went live on her popular page, it’s captured the attention of many of her fans already.

In addition to over 15,000 likes, the video has earned Riel over 200 comments and that number only continues to climb as the day goes on. While some social media users commented on the post to let her know that she looks stunning, countless others raved over her flawless figure. A few more dropped a line to ask the model where they could purchase the same swimsuit while a few more were left speechless, opting to express their emotions with different emoji rather than words.

“The best part about you is your sense of humor, so now girl do your thang,” one fan wrote in addition to a kissy-face emoji.

“That’s a sexy way of drying your hair. You look amazing baby,” a second social media user added in addition to a heart-eye emoji.

“Holy moly you’re hot,” one more chimed in with a few flame emoji tied to the end of their comment.

Previously, The Inquisitr has shared that the bombshell stunned in another incredibly revealing outfit, that time in some sexy black lingerie. In the photo, the model sprawled out across her bed, putting her entire body on display in the incredibly hot shot. She also exposed a little bit of her chest for the camera, nearly popping out of the NSFW outfit. That share also earned her rave reviews from fans.