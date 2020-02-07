Christian Activist Plans To Sue Super Bowl For Raunchy Halftime Show, Says It Put Him ‘In Danger Of Hellfire’

'I think we ought to go sit down in a courtroom and present this as evidence of how whoever is keeping me from getting into the kingdom of Heaven,' he said.

An Ohio pastor and Christian activist plans to sue multiple companies and agencies responsible for Super Bowl LIV’s halftime show, saying the raunchy performance has endangered his eternal soul, The Daily Caller reports.

Dave Daubenmire, host of “Pass the Salt Ministries’ Coach Dave LIVE,” says that he intends to sue the National Football League (NFL), the Fox Broadcasting Company, Pepsi (the show’s sponsor), and other companies and organizations. He says that the show, which featured some sexually-explicit dance moves and other imagery, has put his soul “in danger of hellfire.”

In a phone interview, Daubenmire said that, at the very least, the NFL could have warned him.

“I turned on the TV to watch football, not to watch a pole dance. They penetrated the sanctity of my home… young boys watch this,” he said.

He was also put off by the fact that one of the featured performers, JLO, is not of the age group that one would expect to give a sexually-explicit performance.

“J-Lo is 50. You go on a porn website, you’re not looking for 50-year-old women,” he said.

He said the he plans to go to court in order to demonstrate to a judge how the performance is keeping him out of Heaven. Although he later clarified that he doesn’t actually fear that the performance is damning him to Hell, saying that he only added that bit “for effect.”

And as for the damages he’s seeking, he says that $867 trillion would probably be enough. That’s about 40 times the entire value of the United States economy.

The Super Bowl Halftime show has garnered its share of criticism, particularly from those in the religious community.

For example, evangelist Franklin Graham said that the performance teaches that it’s OK to sexualize young girls, as Charlotte’s WCNC-TV reports.

“I don’t expect the world to act like the church, but our country has had a sense of moral decency on prime time television in order to protect children. We see that disappearing before our eyes,” he said.

As for Daubenmire, he says that he’s been getting some backlash for his announcement of his lawsuit. Several men have sent him pictures of their penises, while others have propositioned him for sex. He apparently believes that his critics believe he’s a “closet homosexual,” a claim that he denies.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Daubenmire’s podcast recently featured a guest named Scott Lively, who at one time had run for Governor of Massachusetts. Lively suggested that doctors who perform abortions should be charged with mass murder and executed.