Sara Underwood Poses With Bamboo In Tiny Red, Strapless Bikini On Instagram

Sara Underwood made another appearance on photographer Steve Bitanga’s Instagram page on Thursday evening. In a new sultry photo, the blond babe rocked a barely-there red bikini as she stood among green trees and embraced her natural surroundings.

The photo showed Sara standing in front of a cluster of green leaves and bamboo sticks. Steve tagged his current location as Orange County, California, though it is unclear where the photo itself was taken. Sara looked absolutely radiant against her dark green background, as her tan skin glowed in her bright red swimwear.

Sara’s look included a tiny, strapless bandeau top that featured a ruched knot in the center. The thin top just barely covered her busty chest, as the model’s ample cleavage spilled out. Sara’s rock-hard abs were on full display between the top and a pair of matching, red, U-shaped bottoms.

Her bikini sat low on her waist to expose even more of her flat tummy, while the sides came up high on her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. In addition, Sara’s long, lean legs and shapely thighs were on full display.

Sara opted to skip any accessories with her swimwear, but she did appear to be wearing a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, light brown eyeshadow, thick lashes, and a light pink color on her full lips. Sara’s medium-length blond hair fell down her shoulders in messy waves while a few long bangs framed her face.

Sara stood with her legs spread slightly apart as she rested her arms on the bamboo at her sides, which gave fans a clear view of her bikini look. She leaned her head to one side and looked down with closed eyes, allowing her hair to fall over her face.

In the caption, Steve asked about the type of weather everyone was having.

Steve’s post garnered more than 7,500 likes and just over 50 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Sara’s fans. Many of Steve’s followers left praise for the model’s flawless physique in the comments section.

“Valentines vibessss,” one fan said with red hearts.

“She’s such a beautiful woman… You always do awesome work Steve,” another user added.

“No one hotter!” a third fan said with fire emoji.

Many fans simply expressed admiration for Sara using various emoji.

Whether it be on Steve’s account or on her own, Sara always knows how to turn up the heat. Earlier this week, Sara posted a few photos of herself in racy red lingerie to her feed, which garnered nearly 200,000 likes.