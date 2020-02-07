Fitness Bombshell Michie Peaching Shows Off Her Toned Curves In A Red Thong Bikini

Michie Peachie showcased her curves in a scanty bikini for her most recent Instagram update. The fitness bombshell wowed her followers with the shot on Friday.

In the racy photo, Michie stunned in red thong bikini that tied around her back. The model posed with her backside to the camera as she rocked the tiny two-piece and flexed her muscles.

The sexy swimwear showcased Michie’s toned arms, muscular back, tiny waist, rock hard booty, and long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with a tan sunhat, which she held above her head in the snap.

Michie wore her long, dark brown hair pushed to the side in loose waves. She ran her fingers through her mane as she looked out over a stunning view.

The model, who is currently in The Maldives on her honeymoon, showed off the gorgeous scenery around her, which included tons of green foliage, small villas along the waterside, a crystal clear ocean, and a bright blue sky complete with fluffy white clouds.

In the caption of the post, Michie told her fans that women have a harder time building muscle in their bodies because they don’t produce much testosterone.

Meanwhile, the model’s over 1 million followers went wild for the bikini shot. The photo gained over 23,000 likes and more than 250 comments within the first 6 hours after it was shared to her account.

“Stunning as usual!! Thanks for the helpful fact! It’s annoying when people assume us women are gonna look like a female Hulk or something just because we like to lift heavy. Awesome job for spreading the truth of one of the misconceptions of weightlifting among women,” one of Michie’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You’ve never been in such a great shape,” another adoring fan remarked.

“Huge exhale after seeing that pic!” a third social media user gushed.

“What a beautiful body. I bet that has been lots of hard work,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Michie takes her workouts seriously. She recently revealed that she was staying fit even while on her honeymoon when she posted videos of herself working her abs in a tiny string bikini while soaking up some sun.

In the post, the model sits on the side of a swimming pool to do leg and core exercises while showing off her fit physique.

Michie Peachie’s fans also loved that Instagram update. The post has raked in over 34,000 likes and more than 400 comments to date.