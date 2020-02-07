Aussie Bombshell Laura Amy Debuts New Look In Steamy Cleavage-Baring Selfie

Australian bombshell Laura Amy thrilled fans with a new look and a whole lot of cleavage in her latest social media share. The gorgeous fitness and lingerie model took to Instagram bright and early on Friday morning to debut a new hairstyle — and ended up showing a lot more, to the delight of her numerous admirers.

The sizzling brunette has been treating fans to a bounty of hot lingerie pics as of late, wherein she could be seen rocking a sexy blond wig that has stirred a lot of reaction from her followers. While some Instagrammers immediately fell in love with the blond look, others declared they preferred Laura as a brunette. The model’s latest change of look was in a similar vein, as Laura traded the platinum-blond wig for a brunette one, courtesy of Whisper Wigs. While similar in color to her natural raven tresses, the new wig came with a change of hairstyle, and saw the Aussie stunner swap her waist-long locks for a chic long bob.

Laura showed off the stylish look in a steamy selfie shared with fans a couple of hours after midnight ET. Snapped in her living room, the dark-haired beauty posed in an armchair, flaunting her shiny tresses as she gazed seductively into the camera. The photo was angled in a way that allowed her to showcase much of her toned figure, with her trim midriff and flat stomach receiving plenty of exposure. Laura also teased her sculpted tummy and curvy backside. However, what the Aussie babe truly spotlighted in the shot was her shapely chest.

The 26-year-old hottie put her busty assets on display in a teeny crop top that offered a great view of her buxom curves. The minuscule garment was a snug sports bra by Ryderwear in a deep navy blue color and sported the label’s name written across the chest in large white font. In a bid to show off her flirty side, Laura let the top coquettishly slide off of her shoulders, flaunting her braless cleavage as she softly pursed her lips for the camera.

Laura teamed up the tiny top with matching bottoms, slipping into what looked like a pair of navy blue leggings. The garment had a high waistline that rose up to her belly button, highlighting the babe’s chiseled physique. The Australian beauty topped off the sporty look with a brown suede baseball cap by Culture Kings. Her dark locks cascaded from under the trendy headgear in sleek, uniform strands, falling into her decolletage and drawing the eye to her bared curves.

The Instagram star sported an elegant glam, and donned a face full of makeup that included a subtle, dark-toned eyeshadow and dramatic faux eyelashes from Just Lashes Tuggerah. She also wore a touch of blush and plumped up her pillowy lips with a matte pick lipstick.

Laura captioned the snap with two aptly chosen emoji that called attention to her new hairstyle. She also gave credit to the brands that helped put together the sexy-chic look by tagging them in her post.

The sultry selfie received a lot of love from her fans, garnering close to 13,000 likes and more than 300 comments despite the early hour of posting. Followers seemed to be really digging the change of hairstyle, judging by the flurry of compliments that immediately amassed in the comments section.

“This hair,” wrote one person, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Omgggg lovvvveeeee,” penned another, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

“It looks amazing this length,” assured a third fan.

“Omg this hair suits you SOOO MUCH,” gushed a fourth follower, ending with a heart-eyes emoji.