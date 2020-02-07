Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Wants Wyatt To Get Married

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, February 10 has Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) receiving some unwanted advice from his mother. It seems as if Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) has forgotten that her son doesn’t like her meddling in his love life. But since her advice concerns Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), will Wyatt listen to his mother?

Quinn is thrilled that Wyatt and Flo are back together, per She Knows Soaps In fact, Quinn and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) have been planning Wyatt and Flo’s wedding since they were in high school. The friends were already convinced back then that that Flo and Wyatt would wed and have children.

So when Flo and Wyatt ran into each other in L.A., the two mothers decided that it was fate. In fact, it wasn’t long before Wyatt dumped Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) for Flo to give their relationship the chance that it never had. As The Bold and the Beautiful fans know, it never lasted long because the truth about Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) was revealed.

Sally and Wyatt got back together and they were going to get married. In fact, they were blissfully in love until Sally accidentally called Wyatt by his brother’s name. Things slowly started to fall apart until Wyatt recently told Sally that he wanted to move ahead with Flo.

The soap opera spoilers reveal that while Wyatt feels torn about leaving Sally, his mother certainly has no misgivings about his decision. She adores Flo and feels that she is perfect for her son. But Quinn also knows that, like his half-brother, Wyatt can sometimes be fickle. She will decide that she needs to talk to Wyatt about his future.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Quinn will initiate a discussion about marriage. She seems to think that her only son needs to settle down. In fact, he and Flo shouldn’t wait to tie the knot again because they know that they are meant to be together. She may even be scared that Wyatt will let Flo slip through his fingers again and that they will lose their chance at their forever.

But Wyatt has never let his mother meddle in his love life and he may shut her down. After visiting Sally, Wyatt will be more concerned about her than ever. If only he knew that Sally was struggling with more than a broken heart. She’s fighting for her life.