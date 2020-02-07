Gabrielle Union Stuns In Quadruple Instagram Update At ‘Essence’ Event

Actress Gabrielle Union treated her 15.2 million Instagram followers to a smoking hot quadruple Instagram update recently. It seems the stunner was feeling herself in the ensemble she wore to the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon, so she thrilled her fans with several snaps taken in the look she wore to the event.

The pictures were taken on a luxurious glass balcony in Beverly Hills, California, as Gabrielle confirmed in the geotag of the post. The balcony overlooked a stunning lush green landscape, although Gabrielle’s colorful outfit was the focal point of the shot.

For the event, the bombshell rocked a red-and-white crop top and maxi skirt in a matching bold print. The crop top had long sleeves, and a neckline that dipped slightly in the front to showcase a bit of skin. The maxi skirt she wore had some volume, and ended right at her ankles. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of strappy white heels, and in the first snap, placed her hands on the edge of the glass balcony wall. Her hair was braided and styled in a half-up style, with braids coming all the way to her waist, and the rest up in a chic twist on top of her head.

In the second snap, Gabrielle revealed to her followers that the maxi skirt she rocked had pockets, as she placed one hand in her pockets while a smile flashed across her face. She switched her pose twice more in the remaining two snaps in the series, and appeared to be having a blast at the event.

Gabrielle paired the stunning shots with a caption that expressed her gratitude at attending the event and appreciation for the inspiration it delivered. Her followers loved the post, and it racked up over 133,300 likes within just 12 hours, including a like from singer Kelly Rowland.

Many of Gabrielle’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the stunning Instagram update.

“Omgosh, you look stunning,” one follower commented.

“That outfit is gorgeous,” another fan added.

“You are so beautiful my sister,” one follower said.

Another fan simply said “slay per usual.”

Gabrielle loves to play around with her style, and rocks all different types of outfits that showcase her toned physique and fashion sense. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the beauty rocked a bronze blazer with a belted detail that highlighted her curves. She opted to go braless underneath the outfit, flaunting a hint of cleavage and adding an extra dose of intrigue to the already stunning ensemble.