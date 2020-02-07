Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: The Mob War Heats Up As Sonny & Jason Take On Cyrus Renault

Lives could be in danger if Sonny and Jason don't stop Cyrus from more attacks in Port Charles.

The mob is back in full action on ABC’s General Hospital and the people of Port Charles are all in danger. Mayor Laura Collins was already “collateral damage” and she is afraid that there may be more before it’s all over. Sonny met the man who tried to have him family killed. They came face-to-face at Pentonville on Thursday where Cyrus Renault has recently been transferred to and neither one is giving in. Now Sonny and Jason will be in full mob mode as they do whatever they can to protect their loved ones and everyone else in Port Charles from getting in the middle of it.

Sonny has his hands full right now as the war with Cyrus isn’t the only thing he has to deal with. The beginning of next week, February 10, he will go visit with his dad. Mike is likely still feeling the effects of the shooting in Brooklyn. He was freaking out during the whole thing and begged to go home. Sonny had high hopes of bringing him to the Alzheimer’s study to help his dad, but that didn’t happen because of the attack. SheKnows Soaps indicates that on Monday, Sonny will be worried about Mike

It appears that things may settle down as the General Hospital spoilers also indicates that by Tuesday, Sonny will have a reminder that he needs to appreciate the time that he has left with Mike. Stella may have a hand in this as she has always been the voice of reason when it comes to Sonny and his dad. She has stood by Mike and has been his friend, despite him not knowing exactly who she is right now.

Sonny and Cyrus Renault come face-to-face today. Will their meeting result in a cease fire? @jeffkober

Tune into a thrilling, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @MauriceBenard pic.twitter.com/FU27dTtxlx — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 6, 2020

In between his visits with Mike, Sonny will be gearing up to take on his new enemy, Cyrus Renault. Some viewers think that Cyrus isn’t working alone, but that has yet to be revealed.

As The Inquisitr had previously detailed, Sonny didn’t have much luck in convincing Cyrus to back off. In fact, it looks like Sonny’s visit has sparked more fuel to the fire and the mob war isn’t going to be resolved right away.

General Hospital spoilers also hint that Jordan and Taggert may play into this scenario as well. The Port Charles commissioner will be be making contact with an old enemy of hers that might have been spoken of on Thursday’s show. She and Taggert have a secret from their past and that may also include Cyrus Renault.