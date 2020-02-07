Kelly Clarkson Warns Hoda Kotb Not To Trust Blake Shelton

Kelly issued a warning to Hoda as they joked about drunk texting.

Kelly Clarkson issued Hoda Kotb with a stern warning when it comes to her country crush Blake Shelton. The star opened up about her relationship with the country star over a glass of red wine while she chatted with the Today anchor earlier this week, where she admitted that she doesn’t trust her fellow The Voice coach and told Hoda never to drunk text him.

The playful conversation all went down on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show after Hoda confessed that she will sometimes send the original American Idol winner a text after a few drinks.

“I love drunk texting Kelly when we’re out,” Hoda admitted on the daytime talk show, per Entertainment Tonight Canada, as she admitted that she’ll send the star messages that don’t exactly have a whole lot of purpose.

“I’m like, ‘Hey, Kelly! It’s us!’ You’re probably like, ‘What are you doing?'” Hoda said as she danced in her seat and flailed her arms around.

But it sounds like Kelly takes it all in her stride, as she confessed that Hoda’s not the only one who’s a fan of sending her messages while she’s under the influence.

“No, I have a few friends in the limelight that randomly do that. The Pentatonix are one as well,” she said of the popular a capella vocal group, before calling receiving drunk texts from famous faces “great.”

But Kelly confessed that she’d never send out a drunk text of her own, because she joked she’s scared of the blackmail that could come from it.

“I’m like, ‘Y’all, should not do that. This is blackmail.’ I never do that, I’m afraid people will show it,” she said.

That’s when Kelly issued a warning to Hoda about sending texts, and particularly ones with any kind of video footage in them, to Blake.

“Never send that to Blake Shelton,” she quipped.

“I know you love Blake, but he will take—never trust him with something important, footage wise. No, I, I’m… just don’t trust him!” Kelly added as she pointed her finger at the news anchor.

Kelly and Blake have a long relationship that stretches way back before they became co-coaches on The Voice, as the popular country singer’s manager is Kelly’s husband, Brandon Blackstock.

As for Hoda, she’s made her love for Blake very apparent over the years. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the star was even gifted with a hunky shirtless poster of the “God Gave Me You” singer for her bachelorette party from Ellen DeGeneres during a recent appearance on her eponymous daytime talk show.