Jessica Simpson Shows Off Chic Street Style In New Instagram Post

Jessica Simpson showed off her chic, street style in a breathtaking new image the author, mother, fashion mogul and singer shared with Instagram.

The stunning photo was taken during several stops in the New York area as Jessica continues to promote her new tome Open Book.

In the image, Jessica is seen wearing black Mother Denim pants which just skim the tops of her black, high-heeled boots.

The breathtaking bag she holds in her right hand, which is part of her own accessories collection, is a leopard-print. The handbag has black detailing on the front in a criss-cross pattern. Held together with a round gold clasp, the envious tote sports a bright red bottom and a wooden handle.

The cardigan, which pairs beautifully with the pants, is scarlet with black and white piping that circles the neckline and runs down the length of the outerwear. It has a coordinating trim on the sleeves, which hangs almost to Jessica’s fingertips. Her nails sport a nude manicure.

The fashionista paired the sweater with a stunning blouse that had contrasting colors of yellow, red, green and blue. The top’s peter pan collar was fastened with a black bolero tie, adding a chic fashion touch.

Jessica’s blowout was perfection in the face of a series of a damp and rainy New York City weather week. Her platinum hair was parted in the middle, with light waves framing her face.

Oversized black sunglasses finished off the dynamite fashion statement, which the author used as part of her publicity looks, which have their own Instagram page.

Famous admirers including fashion-forward Jersey Shore stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Lauren Sorrentino were in awe of Jessica’s overall style.

Fans could not get over the glamourous ensemble, one of many killer looks Jessica has put together for her promotional tour. They shared their feelings regarding this stylish ensemble to Instagram.

“Your style evolution is amazing! Way to take it next level. I’m about to read your book. Good job putting it all out there,” remarked one fan of the mother of three. Jessica is married to Eric Johnson and is mother to Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie.

“You are looking so beautiful on this book tour!” noted a second admirer.

“Omg girl seriously? Do u pick ur own outfits? Your looks have been next universe!!!!” exclaimed a third fan.

“Give your stylist a raise!” said a fourth fan.

Jessica is currently on a book tour that will last until the end of February.

In Open Book, Jessica used the journals she kept from the age of 15-years-old as a guide to inspire, educate and reveal with her readers personal and professional struggles. Jessica also reveals triumphs and tragedies she has endured and overcome in and out of the limelight.