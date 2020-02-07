Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Looks Smoking Hot In An Impossibly Short Black Dress

Kayla Moody looked smoking hot in a racy black dress for her latest Instagram upload. The hot military wife shared the post with her fans on Friday morning.

In the sexy snap, Kayla rocked an impossibly short black dress. The strapless garment boasted long sleeves and an extremely short hemline. The ensemble showcased the model’s massive cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, curvy hips and booty, as well as her long, lean legs.

Kayla wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that engulfed her shoulders and cascaded down her back. She also opted for a bombshell makeup look.

The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and dramatic black eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheekbones, and light pink gloss on her full lips. She completed the style with a glowing tan all over her body.

Kayla posed next to an iron gate with one hand entangled in her hair and the other holding the gate for balance. She gave a flirty look into the camera as a lavish villa is seen behind her.

In the caption of the photo, Kayla revealed that she was leaving Costa Rica, where she had been vacationing.

Of course, the model’s 635,000-plus followers quickly began to show their love and support for the photo, clicking the like button over 4,600 times while leaving more than 120 comments within the first hour after it was published to her feed.

“Baby so gorgeous. can’t take my eyes off u Goddess,” one of Kayla’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You look very beautiful and very sexy in that dress,” another adoring fan stated.

“Looking so beautiful and very lovely lady in that fabulous dress with that gorgeous tone body and pretty smile,” remarked a third social media user.

“You are top 5 best looking girls on IG. Gosh you have the best pics l like em a lot lol,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla got the pulses of her fans racing on Thursday as well when she posed in some scanty red lace lingerie.

In the snap, the model tugged at her bra strap while getting steamy for the camera. The blond beauty revealed that she was simply lounging in Costa Rica when the photo was taken while some gorgeous scenery can be seen behind her.

That photo was also a popular post among Kayla Moody’s fans. To date, it’s racked up over 12,000 likes and more than 280 comments.