Peruvian Bombshell Paula Manzanal Leaves Little To The Imagination In Jeweled Bikini

There is a reason Paula Manzanal won the title of Miss Swimsuit International in 2014 — she has a killer figure and a pretty face. The Peruvian model put both on display in her latest Instagram update, which saw her wearing a bikini that left little to the imagination.

Paula’s two-piece was was no ordinary one. It featured jewels on the shoulder straps as well as the sides of the bottoms, giving it a glam look. The top’s triangle cups were spread wide, giving her fans a nice look at her cleavage. They also showed off a bit of underboob. The bottoms sat low in her hips, highlighting her perky booty.

The beauty’s update consisted of two photos — one of her front side and one of her backside. The snaps captured her standing outside near a door and showed her body from the top of her thighs up.

The first picture caught Paula from the front at a side angle. She smiled as she looked at something in front of her. She brushed the hair off her shoulder so her followers could get a good look at her ample chest in the sparkly top. The jewels on the skimpy bottoms drew the eye to the curve of her hip and her chiseled abs. Also on display was her hourglass shape.

In the second image, Paula flaunted her backside as she faced the wall. The angle was from a side view, showing off her perfectly round booty in the cheeky bottoms. She smiled as she lifted her long hair, showing off her sexy back.

The stunner wore a black headband in her hair, which cascaded down her back in lose waves. Her makeup included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and a matte shade on her lips.

In the caption, she plugged Hot Miami Styles for the swimsuit. She also asked her followers which snapshot they preferred.

Some of her admirers were able to pic their favorites.

“1 is amazing But #2 is so Sexy! & Unavailable!” one Instagrammer wrote

“Pic 1: Smile. Pic 2: Booty,” said a second fan.

“Definitely #1, shows off your simply ravishing body,” a third commenter said.

Others could not help but comment on how fabulous she looked.

“Damn almost got in a accident looking at you,” quipped a fourth follower.

When she is not modeling bathing suits, Paula likes to flaunt her curves in attire that accentuates her figure. Last month, she rocked a pair of pink vinyl pants with a tube top.