WWE News: Veteran Superstar’s Wife Blasts Vince McMahon For Allegedly Rejecting His Creative Ideas

With just a few weeks remaining before the reported expiration of his contract, it is widely expected that Matt Hardy will be leaving WWE in March and hopefully ending his storied wrestling career with one great final run. Since late last year, the former United States Champion — and one-half of the legendary Hardy Boyz — has largely been used as an enhancement talent on the company’s programming, with the colorful elements of his past gimmicks mostly limited to his social media posts. And with that in mind, Hardy’s wife took to Twitter earlier this week to call out company chairman Vince McMahon for his perceived lack of interest in the WWE veteran’s ideas.

On Wednesday afternoon, Reby Hardy took to Twitter to share a meme featuring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up a copy of the State of the Union Address made by President Donald Trump the previous night. The image included McMahon’s name next to Pelosi’s head, with the words “Matt Hardy’s ideas” superimposed over the papers. Not much context was included in the accompanying caption, but the longtime women’s wrestler referenced the “Hardy Compound” — the family residence that was frequently featured as part of her husband’s Impact Wrestling and WWE vignettes.

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, Reby posted another tweet on the same day, replying to a fan and commenting that “nobody ever appreciates context anymore.”

It’s a beautiful day on the Hardy Compound, guys pic.twitter.com/xOQQepghQP — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 5, 2020

As WWE’s big boss for more than three-and-a-half decades, McMahon has faced a lot of criticism for his hands-on approach to the company’s creative decisions. Even superstars seen as close to the chairman, such as Hulk Hogan, have claimed that McMahon rejected their ideas in favor of his own creative vision.

This is far from the first time that Reby Hardy has taken to social media to call out McMahon or WWE over her husband’s booking since his 2017 return to the company. One such instance took place in November 2019, when Matt Hardy’s non-WWE-affiliated “Free the Delete” series on YouTube first launched. As quoted by Ringside News, Reby seemed to take a shot at the promotion’s production values when she replied to a Twitter follower who asked if Matt’s new videos were produced by WWE.

“Does this look like a WWE production? It’s missing a single wrinkly blue curtain.”

As for Matt Hardy, most rumors surrounding his post-WWE career path suggest that he might be signing with All Elite Wrestling and joining his friends, The Young Bucks, on the upstart company’s roster. Last month, reports suggested that the 45-year-old grappler might be the voice behind the yet-unseen greater power behind the promotion’s Dark Order faction.