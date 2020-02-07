Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In A Seriously High-Cut Swimsuit

Candice stunned in a skintight swimsuit from her own line.

Lingerie model Candice Swanepoel seriously sizzled as she proudly showed off her toned body in a one-piece from her own swimwear line, Tropic of C, this week. In a stunning new photo posted to the brand’s official Instagram account, Candice put her uber-long model legs on full show as she slipped into a very high-cut swimsuit.

The gorgeous February 6 upload showed the longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel as she struck very a fierce model pose with her left hand on her hip and her right hand resting up high on a foldable green door as she stood on concrete steps.

The stunning mom of two showed off plenty of skin in her sexy one-piece, which was a fun green and black stripey number that perfectly showcased her legs.

It had a very high-cut bottom that stretched almost all the way up to her waist. The design made her already long legs look even longer and featured thin string straps over her shoulders.

The 31-year-old blond beauty’s chic swimsuit was also belted with a thick black band at the waist to frame her very trim figure while her arms looked seriously toned.

Candice paired the skintight bathing suit with a pair of sensible flat sandals on her feet while she kept herself shielded from the sunshine with a bold red bucket hat placed on her head.

The star had her long blond, textured hair flowing down past her shoulders as the photographer snapped away. She looked off into the distance and had a coy smile on her face.

In the caption, Tropic of C revealed the exact swimwear look Candice rocked in the new photo. The brand confirmed that the star slipped into a brand new piece, the C jaquard in the print called dubcheck.

The star appeared to be posing at the entrance to a bar somewhere tropical, though it wasn’t revealed exactly where the shoot took place. The brand revealed in the caption that the stylish one-piece is suitable to wear straight from the beach to the bar.

Fans clearly appreciated seeing the supermodel in the new one-piece, as the comments section was flooded with praise.

“I adore thisss,” one fan commented.

Another Instagram user called Candice “beautiful” with two eye heart emoji.

A third person called the lingerie model and the photo “so iconic” in the comments.

Candice regularly models bikinis and swimsuits from her own line. One recent snap posted to Instagram showed her as she stripped down to a bikini that was actually made from recycled plastic bottles, as the beauty has been very vocal about her desire for all of her swimwear pieces to be sustainable.