Kelly Clarkson Wows In Red Dress For Lee Ann Womack Country Classic

Kelly Clarkson wowed the crowd of The Kelly Clarkson Show in a red dress with a tearful performance of the Lee Ann Womack classic, “I Hope You Dance.” The talk show host opened her show by performing the country tune to the delight of her studio audience.

Kelly looked stunning in the short uploaded clip shared with the show’s 435,000 followers.

The cranberry-hued dress had a similar cut and style to other garments the talk show host wears on a daily basis to welcome celebrity guests, perform, and meet everyday people with special stories to share.

A high-neck and long sleeves provided a tasteful cover-up for the first American Idol winner.

Accented with pleating on the bodice that continued throughout the sleeves, which were of a sheerer material, the accordion-style of the garment continued to the bottom of the dress, ending mid-calf.

Kelly’s tiny waist was accented with a wide belt and buckle, the same color as the dress, which lent a seamless look to the entire ensemble.

She finished off the outfit with knee-length, high-heeled black boots.

As for Kelly’s face and hair fashion, the talk show host wore her hair long and straightened. Her blonde tresses were expertly styled to fall in a frame around her face. The center part of the style added a contemporary vibe to the overall outfit. Her tresses were styled in beachy waves at the bottom.

Her makeup featured a muted tone that complemented the deep hue of the dress. Kelly sported smokey eyes, highlighted cheekbones and lips in a deeper hue than she normally wears on the daytime talker.

Overall the look was breathtaking and captivated the audience who attended the taping of the weekday series just as much as her rendition of the Lee Ann Womack tune, which gained popularity in 2000.

The song was included on Lee Ann’s album I Hope You Dance and shortly after its release, the tune won the award for Song of the Year at the Grammys, the CMA, and American Country Music Awards.

Fans could not stop talking about Kelly’s fashion choice in the comments section of the video, which was uploaded to the daytime talk show’s official Instagram page.

“GODDESS!” said one fan of the singer’s overall look.

“Slaying in that dress!! & beautifully sung as always Kelly,” remarked a second admirer of the singer, who followed up their comment with a red heart, fire, and heart-eyes emoji.

“I love love this song it brings tears to my eyes every time I hear it you did an awesome job. Kelly, you have a voice of an Angel,” said a third fan.