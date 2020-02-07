Latina Model Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Incredible Figure In Crop Top & Miniskirt

Cuban-American model and influencer Yaslen Clemente looked flawless in the latest Instagram snapshot that she shared on Friday, February 7. In the post, she showed off her curvaceous figure in a body-hugging crop top and mini skirt combo that set her followers’ feeds on fire.

The new photo showed the 22-year-old model sitting on a big cushioned couch in what seems like a restaurant. Several tables and people were seen in the background. Yaslen posed by sitting upright with her legs bent to the side, her left hand held a few strands of hair while the other touched the chair. She gazed into the camera, offering up a sultry look.

The Bang Energy model flaunted her killer body in a short-sleeved animal-print crop top and tight white mini skirt from the clothing line My Passerella. The skimpy top featured a plunging neckline that flaunted her enormous chest. Also, her toned midsection and lean thighs were also put on display, much to the delight of her fans. She accessorized the glamorous look with a dainty gold choker necklace and a watch.

To enhance her gorgeous Latina features, Yaslen wore a full face of makeup that consisted of darkened eyebrows, nude-toned eyeshadow, thick mascara, eyeliner, contour, shimmering highlighter, and pink lipstick. She completed her chic aesthetic by painting her freshly-manicured nails white.

Yaslen wore her layered blond hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell over her shoulders and back.

Yaslen gave a shoutout to her outfit sponsor My Passerella by tagging the brand in the caption and in the picture itself. She also gave a special discount code for her fans to use on the online store’s website. Like most of her upload on social media, Yaslen did not indicate a geotag on the post.

The latest share has racked up over 33,800 likes and more than 360 comments in just eight hours of being live on the social media platform. Many of the model’s admirers were quick to shower her with compliments on how beautiful she looked. Other followers were short on words. Instead, they left a combination of emoji in the comments section.

“Gorgeous body, babe,” a fellow social media influencer commented.

“The most clothing I’ve seen you in months,” another follower wrote on the post.

“Beautiful lady I love those perfect legs!” a third Instagram user gushed, adding a string of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“You look absolutely gorgeous, Yaslen! You are an amazingly beautiful lady,” a fourth admirer wrote.