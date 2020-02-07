Jessica Simpson Admits She Never Got A Baby Gift From Nick & Vanessa Lachey In Awkward Andy Cohen Interview

The 'Open Book' author sets the record straight about a mystery baby gift from her ex-husband.

Jessica Simpson is setting the record straight regarding the “gift” she allegedly received from her ex-husband Nick Lachey and his wife. In an interview on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show Town Hall, the singer and designer denied saying her ex gave her a gift when her kids were born.

Earlier this week, Today show host Hoda Kotb interviewed Nick and his wife Vanessa Lachey to promote their Netflix reality show Love Is Blind. In a cringe-worthy moment, the NBC co-anchor revealed that when she was talking to Jessica, the singer mentioned that Nick and Vanessa had given her “something beautiful when she had her children. The Lacheys were clearly confused, and Kotb tried to backtrack by saying Jessica told her they had sent her something nice after a special “moment in her life.”

The current Mrs. Lachey awkwardly insisted that she and Nick never sent a gift to Jessica, pointedly adding, I don’t know her address.”

After the clip from the interview went viral, Vanessa was bashed on social media for being petty and jealous of her husband’s ex, while some fans suspected Nick sent Jessica a gift behind his wife’s back.

Luckily, Cohen got to the bottom of things when he had Jessica in the hot seat for an interview about her memoir, Open Book.

In an epic exchange with Jessica, Cohen asked the mom of three about how she apparently told Hoda that Nick and his current wife Vanessa sent her something beautiful when she had her kids. The Sirius host pointed out that Nick and Vanessa said they are happy for Jessica but didn’t send her anything.

Jessica’s response was as confusing as Nick and Vanessa’s.

“Um, well, I don’t really know I got a gift per se,” Jessica admitted. “My gift from Nick is that he is happy and he is married and that he has three children and is a father. That really is a gift from me because I had crushed his heart and I didn’t think he believed that I could grow up. I wasn’t always gonna be that young girl, I had to be a woman.”

The former Newlyweds star rambled on about things that had nothing to do with the gift question, so Cohen circled back to ask her, “So did they send you a gift or did they not send you a gift for the baby?”

Jessica finally gave a straight answer.

“I did not get a gift. I don’t know where that came from,” she said.

So where did this confusion come from to begin with? Kotb has not chimed in to clarify exactly what Jessica allegedly said to her about the nonexistent gift or in what context, but someone clearly got something wrong.

Either way, fans can be rest assured that Nick and Jessica may be happy for one another, but they are not on gift-giving terms.