Cuban-Italian Model Isabella Buscemi Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Lace Lingerie

Instagram hottie Isabella Buscemi showed off her jaw-dropping bikini body on social media Thursday — and fans couldn’t get enough of the latest sizzling look. The Miami-based model wowed her followers with her flawless beauty and enviable curves in a skimpy, lace lingerie set.

The brand new snapshot showed the 22-year-old model stripped down to her underwear to model a tiny black lingerie set. The blond beauty left very little to the imagination in a racy ensemble, showing plenty of skin and a whole lot of curves. The skimpy intimates were made from a sheer material with lace detailing which appeared to be cut too small for her voluptuous chest. Boasting thin straps and a plunging neckline, the tiny bra could barely contain her ample assets, exposing a generous amount of cleavage. At the same time, the undergarment offered a copious view of her buxom curves, clearly visible in the see-through piece. The top had extra bands attached at the bottom that wrapped around her torso, accentuating her toned midsection and flat abs.

Isabella wore a matching pair of bottoms, which had a barely-there design, which was a panel of lace material that did very little to cover up her bodacious curves. The underwear was a low-waist, high-cut number that flaunted her curvaceous figure.

The model is facing the camera, putting her insane body at the center of the photo. She was photographed indoors, in what seems like a bathroom as the shower door was seen behind her. Isabella was sitting on a stool, she raised her arms to the back of her hair as she looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze.

Isabella wore her blond locks parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that framed her face and hung down her back and over her shoulders. She was all dolled up for the photoshoot, wearing defined brows and faux lashes with mascara. She wore warm-toned eyeshadow and used lip gloss to plump her pouty lips.

In the caption, Isabelle tagged online retail giant Fashion Nova for sponsoring her outfit and gave fans a discount code to use when they want to purchase the same lingerie set.

Isabella’s latest Instagram share was a huge hit with her 1.9 million followers. It gained more than 35,700 likes and over 680 comments in the first 14 hours of being live on the social media platform. Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Other followers couldn’t the right words. Instead, they used a combination of emoji.

“Queen of looking good in everything,” one follower commented.