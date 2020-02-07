‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Sally Receives A Devastating Diagnosis

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, February 10 has Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) receiving a devastating diagnosis. The redhead won’t know what hit her when the doctor comes back with her results, per She Knows Soaps.

Sally has been struggling with her health. It all started back when she accidentally called Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) by his brother’s name. Immediately, Wyatt became suspicious of his fiancé’s feelings and it led to him giving Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) another chance.

What Wyatt did not know was that Sally was suffering from other symptoms. She couldn’t concentrate at work and so her designs suffered. She also struggled with dizzy spells, her balance, and shaky hands. Although she tried to cope with it by herself, she finally realized that she needed to seek medical attention to find out what was going on with her.

Sally then went to see a doctor and told him what had been happening with her. The doctor, Dr. Pappas (Andreas Georgiou) immediately suggested that they do some bloodwork to get to the bottom of her condition. Sally was worried that it could be something serious.

In the meantime, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) had spotted Sally at the hospital and went to find out what was going on. After some prompting, Sally told her about her health issues. Katie offered to be there for the redhead should she need support. However, Sally made it clear that she did not want Wyatt to know what was going on with her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a concerned Wyatt will rock up to visit Sally. However, she will quickly put him in his place when he tells her that he’s worried about her. She doesn’t believe a word that he says after he dumped her for Flo.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Sally will receive bad news on Monday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. She will learn what has been going on with her and why she hasn’t been herself lately. It seems as if the news will be so great that she will need to lean on Katie.

Katie, who has been in the same position before, will understand what she’s going through. She will try to provide Sally with the comfort and the support that she needs. However, Katie also knows that Sally needs a network of people around her. She will encourage the redhead to tell Wyatt the truth, but Sally won’t budge, according to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.