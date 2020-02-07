NBA Rumors: LA Clippers Reveal Next Plan After Acquiring Marcus Morris Before February Trade Deadline

Hours before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, the Los Angeles Clippers succeeded to find a way to improve their roster with the acquisition of veteran small forward Marcus Morris. In a three-team blockbuster deal, the Clippers received Morris and Isaiah Thomas, the New York Knicks got Maurice Harkless, a 2020 first-round pick, and a 2021 second-round pick, while the Washington Wizards acquired Jerome Robinson. The arrival of Morris in Los Angeles undeniably strengthened the Clippers’ chances of fully dominating the deep Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2019-20 NBA season.

However, according to ESPN, the Clippers aren’t done in making moves. While Morris is set to be an integral part of their championship core, the other player that the Clippers acquired in the three-team blockbuster deal, Thomas, isn’t expected to be part of the roster for the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season. As ESPN noted, the Clippers are planning to waive Thomas and let him choose his next destination as an unrestricted free agent.

After waiving Thomas, the Clippers will reportedly search the buyout market for players that could help them address some of the issues on their roster.

“Once he is waived, the Clippers will have two open roster spots that they will look to the buyout market to fill. While Morris gives the Clippers another 3-point shooter and defender with size, the Clippers will look for a veteran playmaker, shooter, big man or defensive specialist to potentially fill those two roster spots.”

Some people would definitely question the Clippers’ decision to waive Thomas. Though he’s no longer the player that once wreaked havoc in Boston, Thomas would address the Clippers’ need of a veteran playmaker and shooter. Thomas isn’t only in better shape this season but he is also showing a tremendous improvement with his three-point shooting. In 40 games he played as a Wizard, the 30-year-old point guard averaged 12.2 points and 3.7 assists while shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc. However, despite what he can contribute on the offensive end of the floor, the Clippers see the undersized Thomas more as a defensive liability.

As of now, the Clippers are being linked to another veteran point guard who is available on the free agency market – Darren Collison. Months after announcing his retirement, rumors have started to circulate that Collison wants to play in the NBA again and reportedly prefers to join one of the two Los Angeles teams. Unfortunately for the Clippers, Collison is rumored to be more interested in signing with their Staples Center co-tenant, the Lakers, who are also in need of another playmaker and shot-creator.