Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In Satin SKIMS Underwear, Promises A Big Announcement

Kim Kardashian shared a sexy new photograph of herself wearing pieces from her shapewear line to promote the brand on Instagram earlier this evening. Her latest pic follows the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s attendance at a launch party in New York City to celebrate the launch of SKIMS at Nordstrom.

“Stretch Satin @skims is the perfect Valentines Gift!” wrote Kim, before promising her followers a big announcement coming tomorrow. She told everyone to keep an eye on her Instagram stories.

For the photo, Kim wore a satin blue bra-and-panties set from SKIMS. She kneeled on the floor of her closet and posed for a mirror selfie, which she took herself with her iPhone. The fashion maven flaunted her enviable figure, including her plunging cleavage and killer abs. Her voluptuous thighs were also visible, along with her curvy hips.

Kim wore her hair in a tight braid and rocked a full face of makeup that included dramatic winged eyeliner, foundation, and a heavy application of bronzer. She also rocked her signature nude lip while making a pensive expression as she looked at her phone screen.

Within two hours of going live, Kim’s post earned more than 1,300,000 likes and over 5,000 comments. The majority of comments complimented the beauty on her incredible body and gorgeous good looks.

Many people also discussed how much they love their SKIMS clothing items and how pleased they are with the shapewear line, which has sizes for women with many different body shapes. There were even a few hopeful fans that tagged their significant others as a subtle way to indicate what they wanted for their Valentine’s Day gift.

Several of her followers tried to guess what the announcement might be, a few hopeful commenters guessed that it might be a new line offering SKIMS products for men.

“Yesss Queen work,” wrote one fan.

“Girl I CANT how do you get hotter with age????” said another user, inserting a praise hands emoji to their remark.

“How tf does someone have 4 kids and still look like that,” added a third user.

“Such an inspirational picture for women,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Aside from her regular followers, many of Kim’s famous colleagues liked and commented on her post. These included Kylie Jenner, Aylen Davis, Khloé Kardashian, Chantel Zales, Jamie Milne, and Jacqueline Petzak.

Last week, Kim shared a sexy video of herself and several models advertising SKIMS and announcing the launch of her new stretch satin line on Instagram.