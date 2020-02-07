Pregnant Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Trains Her Chiseled Back Muscles In Gray Sports Bra And Leggings

Fitness model Hanna Oberg who is currently nine months pregnant headed to the gym for a back workout in the latest video series on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the brunette beauty looked gym-ready in a gray sports bra and matching leggings. She also tied her straight brown hair into a low ponytail and sported white and sneakers.

Hanna started the workout with a set of lat pulldowns at what appeared to be a dual cable machine. While kneeling, she held one handle in each hand as she pulled the weight down, engaging her back muscles with each rep. In the caption, she recommended doing four 12-rep sets of this exercise for optimal results.

The next clip saw Hanna knock out a set of cable high-rope pulldowns which required her to sit on the floor with one knee raised. Unlike the previous video, Hannah held one rope with both hands to complete her reps. For this exercise, her caption suggested doing four sets of 10 reps.

Hanna added a dumbbell to the workout for the next move, a set of single-arm bench rows. These required her to bend one knee against a bench as she leaned forward and pulled the weight towards her. According to her caption, these rows should be done 10 times in each set for four sets in total.

Finally, she ended the circuit with a series of seated dumbbell back flyes. She sat down for these with her legs spread as she leaned her torso forward. With her arms straight, Hannah lifted the dumbbells out to her sides until both arms lined up with her neck before and then slowly lowering them again. She recommended four ten-reps sets of these in her caption.

Even though she did the workout while heavily pregnant, Hanna also used her caption to encourage women who are expecting to exercise caution when attempting the workout. She advised pregnant women to skip any of the moves if they felt any discomfort.

As of this writing, the post has accumulated over 20,000 likes and more than 170 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments, fans showered her with praise for working out during her pregnancy.

“I am in love with you!” one person wrote. “You’re such an inspirational woman and soon-to-be mother.”

“You are an inspiration!” another person added, “I hope I’m like you when I become pregnant!

“This is legitimately inspiring watching you everyday work out during your pregnancy,” a third commenter wrote.

“I think that it is amazing that you went to the gym throughout you entire pregnancy!” a fourth commenter gushed. “Props to you!!”