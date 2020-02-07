‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Sharon Case Reveals ‘Every Day Is A Challenge’ In Breast Cancer Storyline

The Young and the Restless star Sharon Case recently opened up about how it is to portray Sharon’s breast cancer storyline in real-time on the show.

Sharon actress Sharon Case spoke to Soap Opera Digest about her on-screen alter ego’s illness. She revealed how she found out and how she and her co-stars prepare for their heavy scenes as Sharon undergoes treatment.

“Every day is a challenge,” revealed the actress.

She discussed how she takes care to examine even the most straightforward scenes to find out Sharon’s real motivations and emotions in those moments. She also talked about how she hasn’t had to research breast cancer because everything is in the scripts. Another possible surprising detail Case noted is that she and her co-stars Jordi Vilasuso (Rey), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith), and Joshua Morrow (Nick) didn’t sit down and plan things out in their scenes.

“I love it. Everything feels natural to me and doesn’t feel forced. It really feels true to life, and the dialogue has been nice,” Case enthused.

She also had a lot of praise for her co-stars.

“Everyone has been amazing. There’s a great group of people in the story,” said Case.

The whole storyline came as a surprise to Case because she had never considered that Sharon might have breast cancer. Plus, she found out about it while she was doing scenes at work.

“I was doing a scene in the coffeehouse and [Executive Producer] Tony Morina told me in passing. I found out in passing. To be honest, it scared me. It’s a big story, and I never imagined anything like that for Sharon,” said Case.

Case also revealed that during her time on Y&R, she’s sometimes known her character’s storylines for a year in advance, and other times she doesn’t have any idea what is next for Sharon until she sees the latest scripts. Right now is a time where Case doesn’t know what the end game for Sharon’s breast cancer is, and she isn’t even sure if her character will survive the treatments and fight against the disease.

“I never talked to Josh, so I still have no idea what he’s planning. For all I know, maybe Sharon’s death is the whole plan.”

Most Sharon fans would be devastated if Sharon is not able to beat this cancer as she undergoes chemotherapy and other treatments throughout the coming months. Doctors gave Sharon a hopeful prognosis, and her chemotherapy treatments begin next week.