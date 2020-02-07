Lil Wayne’s Rumored Fiancée La’Tecia Thomas Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Blue Swimsuit

La'Tecia encouraged her fans to love their bodies.

La’Tecia Thomas, the Australian model who is possibly engaged to rapper Lil Wayne, showed off her voluptuous figure in a wild blue bathing suit.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old plus-size model took to Instagram to share a set of two swimsuit snapshots with her 1.2 million followers. In both images, the brunette bombshell was pictured rocking a textured one-piece that featured an eye-catching leopard print pattern in different shades of blue. The garment also had two cutouts on the left side and a plunging V-neck that put her ample cleavage on full display. An X-shaped lace-up detail at the bottom of her low neckline added even more visual interest to the look.

La’Tecia’s swimsuit clung to her curves, showcasing her hourglass shape. She was also rocking a white button-up shirt as a swimsuit coverup, but the garment was pulled down to her elbows to better display her bathing suit.

The model accessorized her swimsuit with a pair of chunky gold earrings, multiple rings on her fingers, and a gold pendant necklace. The pendant appeared to be a name or word written in cursive.

The dark-haired stunner was wearing her shiny tresses slicked back into a chic chignon. She opted for a natural beauty look that included a light application of gloss on her full lips, shimmery pale purple eye shadow, and a touch of bronzer on her cheeks. Highlighter also gave her flawless skin a dewy glow.

La’Tecia was posing outside on a wooden deck. She had her eyes downcast in her first photo, and they were completely closed in her second snapshot. Her facial expressions looked serene and blissful.

The model revealed that her bathing suit was a Swimsuits for All design. In the caption of her post, she also shared a body-positive message. She encouraged her followers to love their figures, no matter what their shape or size.

Over the span of a few hours, La’Tecia’s post racked up over 35,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Yes! Love this and what you stand for,” read one response to her post.

“Your vibe is an piece of art,” another fan wrote.

“You’re so beautiful and inspirational,” a third admirer remarked.

“You’re the most beautiful woman to walk this earth,” a fourth commenter gushed.

Unfortunately for La’Tecia’s amorous admirers, she’s rumored to be engaged to Lil Wayne. According to iHeart Radio, the model and the musician recently got couple’s tattoos. La’Tecia had a stick of dynamite inked on her right ring finger, while her fiancé added a TNT detonator to his collection of facial tattoos. La’Tecia’s new body art can be seen in her swimsuit photos.

Weezy made his relationship with La’Tecia red carpet official on Saturday at the Funeral album release party. There’s no word on what the “Mr. Carter” rapper’s kids think about the new woman in his life, but La’Tecia does have something in common with his 21-year-old daughter, Reginae Carter. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Reginae also models swimsuits on Instagram.