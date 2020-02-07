Coronavirus Fatalities Reach 638

The number of coronavirus-related deaths has reached 638, with 636 in mainland China, CNN reported late Thursday night.

The only two deaths that have been confirmed outside of China occurred in the Philippines and Hong Kong.

The number of worldwide cases has now climbed to 31,420 across 25 countries and territories, but 99 percent of the cases remain in mainland China. The death toll saw 73 new deaths and 3,100 new cases in the past 24 hours alone, according to BBC.

However, the number of growth in today’s cases is actually a drop in the overall percentage increase. There had been a 15 percent increase in new cases everyday this week, but today only saw an 11 percent increase from yesterday, according to CNN.

In regard to the death toll, 69 of the 73 reported fatalities occurred in Hubei, the province whose capital city, Wuhan, is at the center of the outbreak, Chinese authorities said.

The other four deaths occurred outside of Hubei (one in the province of Jilin, one in Henan, one in Guangdong, and one in Hainan) further heightening fears of the virus spreading throughout other parts of China, according to The New York Times.

One of the 73 confirmed cases included Chinese physician Dr. Li Wenliang (dubbed the “whistleblower doctor”) who passed away at 2:58 a.m. early this morning after contracting the virus.

Dr. Wenliang, an ophthalmologist who worked in Wuhan, was the one of the first people to warn against the fast-moving, alien pathogen. He issued a warning on December 30 to fellow medical professionals cautioning them to be wary, but was told by Chinese law enforcement to stop spreading misinformation, as reported by The Inquisitr.

The daily increase in infected cases has put a massive strain on China’s medical system and its resources, despite the country having built two emergency hospitals in Wuhan in record time. The province of Hubei is particularly struggling to treat patients as the doctors have been overwhelmed and hospitals are running out of basic supplies such as test kits and beds, The Inquisitr said.

Many doctors believe that the current death toll and infections are not representative of the actual numbers, and fear they may be much higher.

To date, there have been 200 cases confirmed outside of China, including the United States, The New York Times said.

The virus, which has been plaguing China since December, can range from no symptoms to being severely ill and dying. Some symptoms can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.