Fitness Model Valentina Lequeux Goes Topless, Partially Submerges Herself In A Swimming Pool

Argentinian fitness model Valentina Lequeux, who is well-known to her 1.7 million fans for her amazing figure and skin-baring snaps, recently took to her page and posted a very racy image.

In the highly NSFW picture, which can be viewed on Instagram, the hottie could be seen wearing nothing except for skimpy black bikini bottoms that allowed her to show off her pert derriere. Even though Valentina censored her breasts with the help of her arms in keeping with Instagram’s policy on nudity, she still flashed a glimpse of underboob to titillate her fans.

That’s not all, but the model also flaunted her smooth back and toned abs as she partially submerged herself in a swimming pool and leaned over the edge of the pool to strike a pose. The model wore minimal makeup to keep it natural. The application featured a sand-colored foundation, nude lipstick, and blusher, winged eyeliner and defined eyebrows.

The stunner wore her highlighted tresses into soft waves and side-swept to pull off a very stylish look.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Miami, Florida, and to pose for the pic, Valentina slightly parted her lips and seductively stared into the camera.

She included a long caption with her post in which she asked her fans how much they love training and whether they train for themselves or for the sake of others. She then added that it is very important to ask these questions because one should not focus on society’s expectations and standards of how one should look.

The model then urged her fans to focus on themselves and set goals only for their own well-being, mental sanity, health, and happiness.

Within five hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 33,000 likes and above 320 comments in which Valentina’s fans not only praised her for her sexiness but they also appreciated her for writing such an inspiring caption.

“Girl!! You look fabulous!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I can’t tell how much you love your body. Take care of it,” another user chimed in.

“So gorgeous. You are my inspiration. Love you,” a third follower wrote.

“You’ve got an amazing figure and cute style!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “mind-blowing,” “so hot,” and “spectacular” to express their admiration for the stunning model.

Apart from her regular followers, some of Valentina’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap. These included Yanita Yancheva, Bruna Rangel Lima, and fashion photographer, Mike “Ohrangu” Tang, among others.