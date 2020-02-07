Madi Edwards Flaunts Tanned Bod In Yellow Ruffle Bikini

Madi Edwards tantalized her 700,000 Instagram followers today with a bikini pic that likely caught many people’s attention. She was spotted in a light yellow ruffle ensemble and struck three different poses in the triple update, her tanned figure on full display.

In the first shot, the Australian beauty posed while facing the camera straight-on. She propped out her left leg and played with a strand of her hair with one hand. Madi gazed straight ahead with a sultry expression on her face.

Her bikini top and bottoms were matching with the flirty ruffle accents adding a feminine vibe. Her top had thick straps and a low neckline, which allowed her to flaunt her cleavage. The bottom of the top had ruffles that were a couple of inches long. There was also a long string that she tied into a bow in the center, the extra bits falling down the front of her toned midriff. Her bottoms were tiny, and were embellished with small ruffles along her hips.

The light tone of the swimsuit popped against her tan, and the sunlight left her skin looking flawless.

She stood in front of a luxurious pool with white columns throughout. A tall gazebo could be seen behind the model with a gold statue in the middle, with small steps leading up to it from the pool. The geotag revealed that she was at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The second photo was similar, except Madi raised her right hand towards her hair and tugged at her bottoms with her other hand. She parted her lips slightly and her eye was partially obscured by her locks.

And finally, the third shot showed her mid-laugh as she closed her eyes and tilted her head up, and it looked like she was having a blast.

Her many followers rushed to the comments section to compliment the bombshell.

“OH MY FCKING GOD,” raved a fan.

“Girl wow,” gushed a second social media user.

“So beautiful,” declared an admirer.

“Flawless.” wrote a supporter.

