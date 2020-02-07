‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Sharon Gets A Visit From Cassie

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, February 7 on the eve of Sharon’s first chemotherapy treatment, she experiences restlessness leading to a nightmare that leaves her with a change of heart about how she plans to approach her illness.

Sharon (Sharon Case) faces her fears and is visited by Cassie (Camryn Grimes) from beyond the grave, according to SheKnows Soaps. Ahead of her treatment, Sharon has kept people at arm’s length. She felt suffocated by everybody’s worry and concern. Yes, she let Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Nick (Joshua Morrow) know about it, but she hasn’t accepted much help. Then, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) managed to figure it out too, but Sharon insisted that Phyllis continue to be her usual insulting self, and Phyllis reluctantly obliged.

Now, after lots of cooking meals in advance, Sharon faces the beginning of her chemotherapy. Rey is there for the way he’s been throughout the whole ordeal, but Sharon wants to sleep alone, and he is happy to stay downstairs while Sharon gets some sleep before going to her appointment the next morning.

While she tries to sleep, Sharon has a horrific nightmare that features a cast of people who are aware of her breast cancer diagnosis. They’re all people who love her and who want to be there for her throughout her fight. Sharon is grappling with figuring out her new normal without allowing cancer to become the whole focus of her life. She still wants to be about something other than her disease, and it is a tough situation to handle. Sharon is also incredibly scared. She has a lot of life left to live with all of the people who have rallied around her during her time of need, and she hates that she’s taken so much for granted over the years.

Of course, there is one person who isn’t with Sharon anymore — Cassie (Camryn Grimes). Although Cassie passed away, Sharon always keeps her late daughter in her heart. Now Cassie wants to take Sharon home, and Sharon is terrified that her daughter meant that her time on earth is coming to an end soon. Sharon experiences a terrifying nightmare that leaves her shaken when she finally awakens. However, Sharon also learns a lesson from the bad dream. Sharon realizes that she is home with her family gathered around her. By the end of the experience, Sharon finds that she’s ready to face her treatment.