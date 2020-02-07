‘The Witcher’: New Cast Member Announced For Season 2

'Doctor Dolittle' actor Carmel Laniado will play a character called Violet.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 2 of Netflix‘s new epic fantasy series, The Witcher, has already been confirmed. While any news or spoilers have been thin since that announcement, Deadline has just revealed that Doctor Dolittle actor, Carmel Laniado, has signed up for the next installment.

According to their report, Laniado will play a character called Violet. She is described as “a young girl whose playful and whimsical demeanor is a front for a smarter and more sadistic character.”

It is believed that Violet will appear in at least three episodes of Season 2. IGN suggests that because of her age, the character might be somehow involved with Ciri’s (Freya Allan) story arc.

However, as yet, there have been no details released regarding who she is affiliated with or where she is from. It hasn’t stopped anyone from trying to guess, though.

The Witcher was originally a popular book series and then a successful trio of games. So, with the announcement, many fans might be tempted to head to the original sources in order to find out more about Violet. However, as IGN points out, it appears that Violet is an entirely new character not yet seen across any of the other mediums.

Deadline notes that filming on The Witcher is expected to begin this month in the UK. In addition, other filming locations are also expected to be utilized including “Scotland and parts of Eastern Europe” as well as at Arborfield Studios, which is 40 miles west of London. As yet these locations have not been officially confirmed by Netflix and the first season was shot in mainly in Hungary, Poland, and Spain.

With Season 2 of The Witcher set to begin filming this month, it comes as no surprise that announcements regarding new characters will be made over the coming month. Along with Laniado’s casting, fans are hoping that Mark Hamill will be cast in the upcoming role of Vesemir. In fact, even the series showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, would like to see Hamill’s inclusion in the series. However, auditions have not yet begun for this character and fans will have to wait a little longer regarding that character’s casting.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed by the network but no premiere date has been announced yet. There are also rumors that Netflix is close to confirming a third season of the epic fantasy show.