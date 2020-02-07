Heidi Klum Drops Her Dress To Reveal Her Underwear In Boomerang Video

Heidi had to cover up her chest with one hand while she was filming.

Heidi Klum gave her fans a revealing look at what she wore underneath her amfAR Gala gown in a Boomerang video.

Many celebrities provide their fans with behind-the-scenes looks at their preparations for red carpet events, but Heidi decided to flip the script by showing her Instagram followers how she got undressed after the amfAR Gala on Wednesday night. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the 46-year-old supermodel sported a voluminous, metallic blue ballgown to the event, which benefits the fight against the AIDS epidemic. Her beaded dress was a Stéphane Rolland design.

Heidi’s waist-less gown featured a closure of some kind in the back, and the blond bombshell was wearing it completely undone for her Boomerang video. At the beginning of the short, repetitive clip, Heidi was shown standing in her underwear with the crumpled designer dress at her feet. The setting of her video was rather dark and shadowy, but she appeared to be wearing a pair of white, low-rise bikini briefs.

Heidi was using one hand to film a mirror selfie video, and she was using her free arm to cover up her chest. She seemingly wasn’t wearing a bra underneath her gown, but her arm kept her from violating Instagram’s nudity policy.

As a smiling Heidi stood with her left knee raised up in the air, her dress appeared to fly back onto her body. It fell back down as the video clip began to loop, providing the same glimpse of Heidi’s enviable toned physique over and over again. The location of her video appeared to be a hotel room.

The America’s Got Talent judge cheekily quoted the Britney Spears song “Oops!… I Did It Again” in the caption of her post.

Over the span of a few hours, Heidi’s 7 million Instagram followers pressed the “like” button on her post over 45,000 times. They also flooded the comments section with their reactions to her underwear reveal.

“Like a magician,” read one response to her post.

“Oops I did it again lmao you are soo fierce mama,” wrote another fan.

“Hot stuff. Hang that dress up,” a third commenter advised.

“Dropping the curtains……totally looked like you were wearing drapes,” a fourth admirer opined.

Heidi’s Boomerang video isn’t the only revealing social media update that she has recently shared with her fans. The model was pictured posing completely nude, save for a pair of black stilettos, in an artistic black and white image that she shared on Instagram last month. She was striking a similar pose by covering up her breasts with one arm and hand as she posed from the side.