Fitness Model Krissy Cela Flaunts Abs In New Instagram Snapshot

Fitness trainer and Instagram model Krissy Cela recently took to her page and wowed her 1.9 million fans with a very hot picture.

In the snap, which was posted on Thursday, February 6, the hottie could be seen rocking a dark terracotta-colored sports bra that she teamed with skintight leggings. The model completed her attire with a pair of white sneakers. The risque ensemble not only allowed Krissy to put her enviable abs and taut stomach on full display but her leggings perfectly accentuated her lean legs and small waist.

The hottie opted for a full face of makeup following her style, however, considering that the photoshoot took place outdoors and under the sun, she chose subtle colors so as not to overdo her look. The application featured an ivory foundation, a terracotta shade of lipstick, a tinge of nude blusher, and defined eyebrows.

The model wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her back. She ditched accessories to keep it simple, yet sexy.

To pose for the snap, Krissy stood against the backdrop of some bushes. She lightly tugged at her leggings, looked straight at the camera and flashed a soft smile to melt many hearts.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Los Angeles, California. The model included a long caption with the post in which she shared her daily routine with her fans and explained the importance of self-care. She also urged her fans to distance themselves from toxic energy and people, adding that they are “too pretty and busy for that.”

The model reiterated her words in the comments section and told her fans to read it again and again, read it out loud and also convey it to others. She also suggested her fans chase their dreams and focus on their well-being, adding that it is the best feeling in the world which brings an internal glow.

Within four hours of going live, the post garnered more than 80,000 likes and above 675 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her beauty and also thanked her for sharing such meaningful advice.

“Damn, that waist!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You are amazing, you’re glowing! LA suits you! Have the very best time, my lovely,” another user wrote.

“You’re so gorg[eous] and I love your caption,” a third admirer remarked.

Other users used words and phrases like “goddess,” “too hot,” and “angel” to praise the hottie.

Fellow fitness model Tammy Hembrow, Demi Bagb, and Amanda Ensing also liked the picture.