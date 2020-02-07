Ayla Woodruff Poses On Her Knees In A White Swimsuit On Instagram

Ayla Woodruff has been bringing the tropical vibes to her Instagram page with her recent updates from Bali. She kept it rolling with her newest update, which included a shot of her posing on her knees in a white swimsuit and a sheer cover-up.

The second image showed Ayla striking the eye-catching pose while facing the camera straight-on. She tugged at her swimsuit strap with her right hand and glanced to the side with a hint of a smile on her face. The model also placed her left arm in front of her midriff and popped out her right hip.

The one-piece had thick straps and a low scoop neckline that allowed her to flaunt her cleavage. It had a high-rise cut in the back that left the majority of her booty bare, plus a low back that added to the flirty vibes. Ayla completed her look with a matching, sheer cover-up with ruffle accents along the hem. She tied it into a bow on the front of her left hip, the extra string falling down her thighs.

The stunner wore her hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle with an elaborate braid that decorated the back of her head. The rest of her locks fell down her back, save for the bangs that she left out to frame her face.

Ayla accessorized with a couple of necklaces, one that was short and another with a cross charm.

She posed under a wooden gazebo with ocean views peeking through in the background.

The first photo, on the other hand, was of Ayla sitting on her knees with her shoulder facing the camera.

The third snap was of the sensation striking the same pose except she looked over to her right and showed off her hair.

The bombshell’s followers took to the comments section with their compliments.

“LOOK AT YOU GO GIRL,” gushed a fan.

“Ayla!! Your hair is so beautiful,” wrote a supporter.

“This is absolutely breathtaking,” declared a third social media user.

“How the hell can one person be so attractive!!!!!” exclaimed an admirer.

Plus, Ayla posted another update yesterday where she rocked another swimsuit. This time, it was a neon green bikini that brought attention to her chest. She struck multiple poses and used a surfboard as a prop. Behind her was a wall of colorful boards, most which were blue except for a red one with orange trim.

The beauty accessorized with dark sunglasses and wore her hair down in a heavy side part.