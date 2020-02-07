Chicago Cubs Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals Are The Latest Surprise Kris Bryant Suitor

The Chicago Cubs still haven’t dealt Kris Bryant. If new reports are to be believed, it’s not because the team hasn’t had plenty of suitors come calling. As many as five other franchises are reportedly still interested in acquiring the star third-baseman. It’s all about what the Cubs are asking and what those teams are willing to pay.

A new report by MLB.com‘s Mark Feinsand laid out the teams that he claims are the most realistic landing spots for the slugger, should the Cubs finally deal him. On that list is one team that raised a few eyebrows. Feinsand said the St. Louis Cardinals were among the potential winners of the Kris Bryant derby.

Feinsand admitted a blockbuster trade between the two division rivals was viewed as “extremely unlikely.” However, he also pointed out the Cards are on the hunt for an impact bat and have a hole on offense at the hot corner.

Feinsand admitted the Cardinals would have to overpay to do a deal with the Chicago Cubs precisely because Theo Epstein and company are still talking about competing in 2020. If people thought Boston Red Sox fans were going crazy over the loss of Mookie Betts, the outrage would pale in comparison to the reaction of Cubs fans if Bryant were dealt to their most hated rival.

Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images

Feinsand believes it would take one of the Cardinals top prospects in Nolan Gorman along with “one or two” of St. Louis’ top pitching prospects. Gorman is currently ranked the 47th best prospect in all of baseball so the Chicago Cubs would be getting a rising star back.

Kris Bryant is, in his own right still a rising star. Just 28-years-old, it seems hard to believe Epstein would be ok with a division rival having control over him for two more years with the bonus of spending the next few years attempting to get him to sign an extension.

Other teams the 2016 MVP has been mentioned with include the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Colorado Rockies, Atlanta Braves, and the Washington Nationals. The Philadelphia Phillies are said to be revving up their pursuit as well.

The Rockies, Braves, and Nationals have been three teams mentioned as possible landing spots for most of the winter. One rumor even had claimed the Rockies and Cubs were so deep into negotiations that an offer of Kris Bryant for Nolan Arenado straight up had been laid on the table. That deal supposedly fell through because Chicago wanted Colorado to send more money along with Arenado than the Rockies were comfortable.