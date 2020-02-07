‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Return: Cliffhanger Spoiled By Newly Released Image

A newly released image appears to show one of the trapped characters free from the cave of walkers seen in the midseason finale of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As Huffington Post points out, a newly released image for the Season 10 return of The Walking Dead has managed to spoil the cliffhanger midseason finale.

The midseason finale saw a large group of main characters trapped in a cave and surrounded by a horde of walkers. This came about after a search had commenced for the Whisperers deadly horde that was being used as a treat by the antagonistic group. Initially, Gamma (Thora Birch) had revealed the location to Aaron (Ross Marquand). However, when the group got there, no horde was found.

However, a disagreement between Carol (Melissa McBride) and Lydia (Cassady McClincy) led to a search for the girl and Carol spying the Whisperers leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton). Carol then persued Alpha and wound up entering a cave and becoming trapped there. The others in her group then searched for her, also becoming trapped when she was located.

Since then, viewers have been waiting patiently for the Season 10 return in order to find out their fate. However, that may have just been somewhat spoiled thanks images recently released by Skybound, the outlet responsible for The Walking Dead comics.

A handful of official images were released via Skybound’s Facebook page. However, it is one, in particular, that was noticed immediately by fans. The image shows Ezekiel (Khary Payton) fighting alongside others. Included in the background is a blurry — but recognizable — image of Jerry. So, the assumption that can be made form this image is that Jerry somehow makes it free because Ezekiel was not one of the ones included in the trapped group.

Of course, this is not the first time that the midseason cliffhanger has been spoiled. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a trailer for the Season 10 return also showed characters believed to be trapped in the cave now free.

Already, that trailer has shown Daryl, Carol, Aaron, and what appears to be Kelly (Angel Theory), free from their captivity. This means that they must manage to escape somehow. However, how they escape has not yet been revealed and viewers will have to tune in later this month in order to find out more.

Viewers can watch the trailer below in order to discover which other characters seem to have survived the horde of walkers in the cave.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23.