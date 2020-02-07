Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Sculpted Body In Tight Pink Leggings And Sports Bra

Fitness model Jen Selter thrilled her 12.8 million Instagram followers with a sexy video that flaunted her sculpted physique. She rocked a stunning all-pink workout ensemble from Alo Yoga, as she mentioned in the caption of the post.

The video started with Jen strolling across a gym floor, showing off her toned physique. The tight pink leggings were high-waisted and clung to every inch of her sculpted curves, and also showed off her gravity-defying derriere. She paired the leggings with a matching pink sports bra that showcased just a hint of cleavage, and also flaunted her sculpted shoulders and chiselled abs. The pants had a few panels on the side that appeared to be crafted from a slightly more sheer material, and her toned thighs looked incredible in the look. In one shot, the beauty rolled the waistband of her pants down a bit to show off even more of her abs.

Jen’s long brunette locks were pulled back in a low ponytail, and she showed off her body while also cycling through a few different fitness moves. In one clip, Jen did some bench hop overs, and in another, she sculpted her curves with some lunges. Jen included some kettlebell work in the sexy video sequence, some arm raises, and even a few jumping jacks.

The brunette bombshell paired the sizzling video with a reflective caption that discussed her fitness journey and the gratitude she felt at all the opportunities she’s had. She concluded the caption with an inspirational note, telling her followers to “make the choice to work towards being the BEST VERSION YOURSELF!”

Jen’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling video, and the post racked up over 80,200 views within just seven hours. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts and to shower her with praise.

“Love this outfit,” one fan commented about the pink ensemble, followed by a series of heart eyes emoji.

Another fan called Jen a “fitness queen.”

One follower was curious as to what pre-fitness Jen looked like, and said “so inspiring Jen. Do you have a before picture 9 years ago?”

“You are the most beautiful top fit model in the universe,” another fan added.

While Jen shares plenty of simple snaps that showcase her sculpted body, she also loves to tantalize her fans with workout videos in which she can truly show off every inch of her curves. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen donned a pair of tight blue leggings and a matching sports bra and put her body through a few different workout moves for her Instagram followers.