Danish Beauty Josephine Skriver Flaunts Underboob In Tiny Green Crop Top On Instagram

Danish beauty, Josephine Skriver, was recently announced as one of the models chosen for this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. She has since been spotted in a variety of sizzling updates on the publication’s Instagram page, which included the newest post that showed her flaunting her underboob in a tiny green top. The stunner was seen exuding flirty vibes in a short video that offered a behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot.

Josephine stood in front of the ocean at the beach, and the geotag revealed that she was in the Dominican Republic.

The clip began with Josephine playing with her pigtails as she laughed and bent over slightly. The model then glanced to her left and raised both of her arms slightly before fixing her hair. Throughout the clip, the wind blew her bangs into her face, but through it all, the stunner gave sultry and playful looks. At one point, she clapped her hands.

“It’s so pretty!” she exclaimed.

The other people on the set were out of sight, but could be heard chattering in the backdrop and laughing as Josephine made her remark.

The top that she wore was a forest green tone with thick straps and a high scoop neckline. It was also much too short, considering that the bottom of her chest spilled out and was on full display. She also wore a matching pair of bikini bottoms.

The only accessories that she sported were her earrings: a hoop and a stud piece decorated each lobe.

There were nine accounts that were tagged in the clip, as Sports Illustrated gave credit to everyone from the model to the accommodations for making the shoot possible.

Josephine’s adoring fans took to the comments section to talk about the clip.

“A natural beauty,” raved a follower.

“Smiles to die for,” declared a supporter.

“Omg who wrote this caption it’s amazing,” wrote an admirer.

“This suit,” gushed a fourth social media user, punctuating their message with a series of heart eyes emoji.

In addition, the bombshell was spotted earlier today in another swimsuit. This time, it was a string bikini in a light shade of green. The top had strappy accents that wrapped around her midriff and brought attention to her abs.

Josephine laid on her left side, propping herself up with her arm. She played with a piece of her hair, which she wore down and behind her shoulders. She gazed into the distance with a coy expression on her face.