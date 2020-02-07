Kara Del Toro Looks Smoking Hot In A Revealing Animal Print Mini Dress

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro stunned her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot double Instagram update that showcased a sexy look she wore while abroad in exotic Bali, Indonesia.

The photo was taken while the sun was setting, and Kara referenced the gorgeous natural phenomenon in the caption of the post, saying that the sunsets in Bali were extremely memorable. The background of her snap indeed looked stunning, although many of her fans were likely just as interested in her curves as in the landscape.

Kara appeared to be standing on a stone balcony area, and a few paper lanterns hung behind her in the shot. The scenery in the distance wasn’t too visible, given how dark it was, but the sunset painted the sky shades of orange, yellow and indigo. Kara looked smoking hot in a skimpy animal-print mini dress that barely covered her curves. The neckline dipped low, showing off her tantalizing cleavage, and two extremely thin spaghetti straps were the only thing holding the bodice up over her ample assets.

The hem ended just a few inches down her legs, flaunting plenty of her toned thighs. Her skin glowed bronze in the sunset, and she added a few accessories to finish the ensemble. Kara tucked a small Fendi bag under one arm, and wore a chain around her waist to emphasize her hourglass physique. She also layered on a few necklaces and wore a subtle pair of earrings. Her long locks tumbled down her shoulder in voluminous curls, and she gazed off into the distance in the smoking hot snap.

In the second picture in the update, Kara turned her body towards the camera and fixed her gaze on the lens. Her makeup was subtle, accentuating her natural beauty, and she rocked a bright pink lip and a subtle flush of blush. She smiled at the camera as she played with her hair. The dress she wore in the sizzling update was from boohoo, and her fans loved it. The post racked up over 19,700 likes within just six hours, and many of her eager followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

“Such a cute shot,” one follower commented.

Another fan got a bit flirtatious, and said “beautiful, I am convinced that with you and in Bali it would be the best sunset I would ever see.”

Yet another fan called Kara a “magic blonde angel.”

Kara has been taking the opportunity to wear plenty of revealing outfits that showcase her toned physique while in Bali. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell rocked a skimpy red bikini that accentuated her curves. She took the photo at the luxurious The Surga Villa Estate, and looked incredible in the skimpy swimwear.