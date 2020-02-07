Fitness Influencer Ashleigh Jordan Trains Her Upper Body In Bright Blue Sports Bra And Leggings For New Videos

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan showed fans how she trains her upper body in the latest video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a bright blue sports bra and matching high-waisted leggings, the blond beauty kicked things off with dumbbell spider curls. For this exercise, Ashleigh held the weights in a horizontal position as she lifted them toward her chest. Then she switched them to a vertical position when she pushed dumbbells down to complete one rep of the exercise. During the next rep, she held weights vertically as she lifted and horizontally when she lowered them.

In the second clip, Ashley performed a set of straight arm pulldowns at a cable machine. She followed those up with a series of leaning cable lateral raises. For this move, she held on to the weight machine as she leaned sideways and pulled the cable with one arm. In her caption, she suggested three sets of 15 reps for this exercise one each side.

In the fourth and final clip, Ashley ended the circuit with skull crushers. This move required her to lay down on a bench as she held a dumbbell above her chest with one hand and supported her elbow with the other. She then curled thee weight towards her head for a couple of reps before the clip faded to black.

In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation for the exercise demonstration.

“I just loved this straight arm pull down,” one fan wrote. “You’ll feel in your back muscles.”

“Love your exercises! Most of them are do-able for me since I workout from home,” another added.

“I love ALL your workouts and your transformation is super inspiring!!!” a third Instagram user wrote.

“I did this just now at the gym and it was a great workout!” a fourth Instagram user added.

Her outfit also got lots of attention with several commenters asking for details about it. In her caption, Ashleigh revealed that her workout attire was from her own activewear company, NVGTN. Anyone wanting to get their hands on one of their items is in for a wait, however. Ashley has previously said that the brand is preparing for a new release so all of the pieces on their website are currently list as sold out.

Another fan also asked about Ashleigh’s “Fit Tip Of The Day” a clip that normally accompanies her workout videos during which she typically explains an aspect of the exercises to her 3 million fans. In her reply, Ashleigh confirmed that she planned to upload a new installment of these videos soon.