NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond Disappointed By Surprised Pistons-Cavaliers Deal, ‘There’s No Friends Or Loyalty’

When the Detroit Pistons made Andre Drummond officially available on the trading block, the initial belief was that he would be sent to an NBA team who is a dire need of a frontcourt boost to compete for the NBA championship title in the 2019-20 NBA season. However, hours before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, Drummond found himself being traded to one of the worst NBA teams in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to ESPN, the Pistons traded Drummond to the Cavaliers for the expiring contracts of John Henson and Brandon Knight and a 2023 second-round pick.

The deal is indeed a head-scratcher, especially for Pistons’ fans who are at least hoping that they could get a huge haul for the All-Star center. After learning that he would be spending the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season with the Cavaliers, Drummond couldn’t help himself but express his disappointment with the Pistons. In a Twitter post, Drummond revealed that he was caught off guard by the trade, adding that “there’s no friends or loyalty” in the NBA.

“If there’s one thing I learned about the NBA, there’s no friends or loyalty. I’ve given my heart and soul to the Pistons, and to be have this happen with no heads up makes me realize even more that this is just a business! I love you Detroit.”

It’s easy to understand why Drummond felt that way. It was not too long ago when Drummond was still considered as the man that would lead the Pistons back to title contention and end their years of title drought. However, though they did him wrong by not informing in advance about the deal, trading Drummond might be really what is best for the Pistons.

Instead of remaining as one of the mediocre teams in the league, the Pistons are better off tearing down their current roster and undergo a full-scale rebuild. With Drummond gone, it won’t be a surprise if the Pistons decide to move Blake Griffin next in the summer of 2020.

As of now, it remains unknown what the Cavaliers are planning to do with Drummond. Compared to the Pistons, the Cavaliers’ situation is worse. So far, they have lost nine of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 15 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 13-39 record. Though Drummond’s arrival gave the Cavaliers a massive improvement in their frontcourt, it won’t likely be enough to bring them back to the playoff race.