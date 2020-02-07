Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Cleavage And ‘Bronde’ Hairstyle On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian debuted a new hairdo and several sultry poses on her Instagram page.

The Good American CEO recently posted a series of snaps for her millions of followers. Kardashian is known for switching up her hair from time to time, and her latest post is no exception. She is seen in the first photo wearing black top with a plunging neckline, putting her cleavage on full display. She is also wearing a long ponytail, which is a “bronde” color. For those who aren’t hip to the term, it means that Kardashian’s hair is a mixture of dark brown and blonde tresses. The ponytail is styled away from Kardashian’s face as she looks intensely at the camera in the first slide. She also edited the photo to have a rainbow glare next to her.

In the second photo, Kardashian is showing off her hair a little more. As she moves closer to one side of the room, she is seen extending the ponytail with her hand, allowing the color blend of the locks to flow through. Kardashian is also showing off her acrylic nails, which appear to be a pink and burgundy color. She decided to accessorize her right hand with multiple gold rings and several bracelets.

For the third slide, Kardashian decided to add a black jacket to her look. She also showed off her silver stud earrings for the photo, as well as her stunning makeup look. The E! star added highlighter to her cheekbones and forehead. She also has on brown eyeshadow, dramatic faux eyelashes and pink lip gloss. Fans of the reality star can also see a gold chain on her neck.

Kardashian seems to be more than in love with her new style and color. In her caption, True Thompson’s mom asked her followers if she should rock the bronde hair more often. She returned to her darker hair back in November 2019 for her perfume collaboration with Kim Kardashian’s line, KKW Fragrance. She, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian each designed their own scent and went back to their original Keeping Up with the Kardashians days for the shoot.

Fans of Kardashian’s were more than pleased with her new look. She received more than 2 million likes on her Instagram post and several positive comments from her massive following.

“Obsessed with this color on you,” one follower wrote.

“You look sooooo beautiful Khloé!” another exclaimed.

“LOVE THIS COLOR!! You’d suit any hair color or style though!” a third follower cheered.

“We’re loving the bronde!” said a fourth fan.