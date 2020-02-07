Anthony Davis Reveals Kobe Bryant Tattoo He Got With LeBron James, Both Speak On Their Tattoo’s Meaning

Many people have been posting tributes to Kobe Bryant, but Anthony Davis and LeBron James both went the extra mile when the two decided to get tattoos honoring the Lakers legend. Fans already got a good look at the ink James put on his body, and now Davis has revealed his own.

The artwork, which is on Davis’ upper thigh was shared online. It was done by the same artist who did James’ and features the ‘Sheath’ logo synonymous with Bryant and his brand. The symbol has a snake wrapped around it which is an homage to Bryant’s Black Mamba nickname.

Prior to their Thursday night game against the Houston Rockets, the Lakers star forwards addressed the media at shootaround and opened up about their tattoos.

As reported by Sports Illustrated, the all star told the media that every tattoo he has holds significance. He discussed how Bryant had an influence on him both on and off the basketball court.

“All my tats are something special,” the Laker forward said. “I don’t have any meaningless tats, so knowing how much Kobe meant to me, I felt like for me, the impact that he had on my life and my basketball career, I felt like it was only right for me to get a tattoo to remember him.”

James added that he feels the same way about his ink as Davis does. The 17-year pro says his tattoos act as constant reminders.

“You know everything that’s on my body means something personal to me,” James said. “It’s the reason why I get them. Every time I look at my tattoos, it puts me back in the perspective of time, or the inspiration behind it.”

Speaking about his relationship with Bryant, Davis said the 2008 MVP was one of the first players to take him “under his wing.” A bond was formed between Davis, James, and Bryant when the trio won gold for Team USA in the 2012 Olympics.

The world got a look at James’ tattoo this past weekend. The artwork is also on his upper thigh and features a large black mamba snake with the words “Mamba 4 Life” below it.

There is a flower on either side of the snake plus Bryant’s retired jersey numbers “8” and “24” can be seen.

As reported by The Inquisitr, there will be a public memorial held honoring both Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. It’s scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Center. Bryant’s wife Vanessa, and their three daughters are expected to attend the ceremony.