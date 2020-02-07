Alexandra Cane Rocks Corset Top & Leather Pants On Instagram

Alexandra Cane has been keeping her 1.4 million Instagram followers on their toes lately with a variety of stunning updates, and kept things rolling by posting a new update today. There were two photos in the set, and the beauty posed in an all-black outfit that included a corset top and leather pants.

In the first photo, the model sat on a white bed at her hotel room at the Mondrian Los Angeles. She placed her hands on either side of her and glanced to her right while tilting her head to the side. Alexandra smiled with her lips closed, exuding flirty vibes.

The top that she wore had lace accents throughout, and the center of her corset was laced up with black string. As well, it was fairly short, leaving her midriff showing. Sheer sleeves with lace edging added to the feminine vibe of her look. The stunner paired this with leather pants that hugged her curves tightly.

Alexandra accessorized with silver hoop earrings with a clear gem in the middle, plus an upside-down crescent moon charm necklace.

Her makeup included shimmery orange eyeshadow that highlighted her top and lower lids. She wore dark liner and mascara, along with glossy light pink lipstick.

Behind her were white curtains that framed a window that revealed that the snap was taken at night-time.

The second photo was similar, except it offered a more zoomed-out look at the model. She left her right hand on the bed and raised her other hand to play with her locks. She continued to look away from the camera, parting her lips slightly with a hint of a smile on her face.

Her followers took to the comments section and shared their thoughts on her photo.

“You look absolutely incredible,” gushed a fan.

“Beautiful photo Alex,” declared a supporter.

“You’re so pretty!!” exclaimed an admirer.

Plenty of people took note of the caption and tagged their friend in their messages.

“But absolutely definitely worth waiting for,” wrote a fourth social media user.

In addition, Alexandra posted another update three days ago that was also inspired by lingerie. Except this time, she sported a red lace bra and bottoms. The short video clip showcased the bombshell’s toned physique, as she tugged at her bottoms and smiled with her lips closed. The camera captured her from a low vantage point as she stood in a lofted room with a map of the world on the wall beside her.