WWE News: Goldberg Returning On ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ To Reveal Who’s Next

The former world champion is going to hand-pick his next opponent on Friday night.

The next big WWE event in Saudi Arabia is already being built up and it is going to include another match with a Hall of Famer in it. It has already been nearly a year since Bill Goldberg wrestled and defeated Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam, but he’s ready for more. As a matter of fact, the former multi-time World Champion is going to return to WWE on Friday Night SmackDown to let everyone knows who’s next.

Last year, Goldberg came back for two big matches including one against The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia. Due to an injury suffered by Goldberg midway through the match, it turned into a bit of a debacle and ended up being criticized by virtually everyone under the sun.

He came back for one more match at SummerSlam and ended 2019 with a record of 1-1. Now, “The Man” is looking for another bout and he’s ready to tell the world who is going to be the next one to possibly fall victim to the Spear.

The official website of WWE hasn’t released the full preview for Friday Night SmackDown yet, but this one segment is enough to get fans to tune in. Goldberg is confirmed to return on Friday evening and he will let the world know “who’s next” on his list.

The preview really doesn’t say a lot about what is going on with Goldberg’s return or why he is coming back. It is fully expected that he’s setting up a match for WWE Super ShowDown taking place on February 27, 2020, in Saudi Arabia.

As revealed on Raw, the former Universal Champion and WWE Hall of Famer’s next moves will be revealed this Friday on SmackDown, where he’ll provide the WWE Universe’s answer to that eternal question: “Who’s next?”

It is not uncommon for WWE to stack the card for the Saudi Arabia events since there is a lot of money caught up in this partnership. Goldberg, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, and others have been brought in for the pay-per-views in the past and this one will be no different.

As of this writing, only two matches have been announced for WWE Super ShowDown:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. John Morrison & The Miz

With just a few weeks to go until WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, bringing back Bill Goldberg now only makes sense. His return on Friday Night SmackDown will give him time to start a new feud and build up the match in better fashion.