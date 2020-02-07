Brazilian Model Ericka Leite Flaunts Her Incredible Curves In A Printed Bikini

Brazilian model Ericka Leite, who is famous among her 5.5 million Instagram fans for her hot figure and skin-baring photographs, recently took to her page and posted another bikini snapshot.

In the snap, which was posted on Thursday, February 6, the model could be seen rocking a skimpy, printed bikini that allowed her to show off her never-ending cleavage. That’s not all but Ericka also flashed a glimpse of sideboob to tease her fans. The risque ensemble also enabled the Latina bombshell to put her taut stomach and a glimpse of her sexy legs on full display.

In keeping with her signature style, Ericka opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an olive-beige foundation that gave her skin a flawless finish and matched her tanned skin tone. She dusted her cheeks with a brown blusher and wore a dark terracotta shade of lipstick. The model finished her makeup with defined eyebrows. She also painted her perfectly-manicured nails with red polish to ramp up the glamour.

To pull off a stylish look, the hottie wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders and ample bosoms.

In terms of jewelry, Ericka opted for heart-shaped earrings, two dainty pendants, an assortment of rings, beady bracelets and a peach-colored wristwatch. She also accessorized with a pair of dark aviators.

To strike a pose, the hottie stood in a lake with her legs partially submerged in water. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Buraco azul, which is a famous swimming lake in Brazil.

To the delight of her fans, Ericka posted two pictures from the same photoshoot. In the first picture, she held a strand of her hair in her hands, looked away from the camera and flashed her beautiful smile. In the second image, she struck an almost similar pose but this time, she lifted her chin and placed a hand on her forehand.

Within eight hours of going live, the picture has garnered more than 16,000 likes and over 430 comments in which fans and followers appreciated the hottie’s amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“So stunning! I want to be at the beach too,” one of her fans expressed his wishes.

“Stunning shot! Love the bikini,” another user chimed in.

“You are the cutest ever! I love your smile, ” a third admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “body to die for,” “you are a dream,” and “obsessed” to express their admiration for the stunner.

Many of Ericka’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture, including Pandora Blue, Eriana Blanco, Metisha Schaefer, and Sara Benedikte Nilsen.