Abby Rao Rocks A Zip-Up Bikini Top In New Instagram Pics

Abby Rao recently did a professional photoshoot in swimwear, and she’s been sharing sneak peeks of the result on her Instagram page. This was the case today with her newest post, and she was spotted in a a zip-up bikini top. She flaunted her toned bod across three photos and one video.

In the first picture, the stunner faced the camera straight-on and grabbed the back of her neck with her hands. She left her elbows angled up to the sides, and this pose left a hint of underboob showing. Plus, she gave a fierce look for the camera, offering a small pout for the shot.

The swimsuit had a classic cut: the top had thin straps and a low scoop neckline. It featured a zipper accent in the middle, which added a sporty vibe to her look. The bottoms had long string that were tied into bows on her hips.

Abby wore her hair down in a slightly off-center part, and her soft curls cascaded down the sides of her chest.

Her makeup included extra long and dark lashes plus shimmery pink lipstick.

She accessorized simply with sparkling stud earrings and a ring.

The rest of the photos were similar to the first one, except Abby struck slightly different poses.

In the second snap, she parted her lips more and tilted her chin up. She seemingly played with her hair with one hand and extended her other arm out to the side.

The third shot showed Abby grabbing a piece of her locks with her right hand.

The final part of the update was a behind-the-scenes video of the photoshoot that took place. The model stood on her toes and played with her hair as the cameras flashed.

The bombshell’s followers had plenty to say in the comments section about the new share.

“These are soooo good,” gushed a supporter.

“Nice photo Abby you look really fab,” complimented a fan.

“Stop being so pretty wtf,” joked an admirer.

“Perfection from head to toe,” declared a fourth social media user.

In addition, the sensation posted another photo set from the same shoot on January 29. This time, she rocked a light neon yellow bikini that popped against her tan skin. The top had a straight neckline that left her cleavage showing, and her bottoms featured double straps on the side. Her makeup and hair looked the same as in her newest post. As well, there was a video in the set that offered a BTS looks at her shoot.