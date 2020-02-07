Donald Trump Campaign Plans $1 Billion ‘Disinformation’ Operation In 2020 Election, ‘Atlantic Monthly’ Reports

Scale of online propaganda campaign will dwarf Trump's 2016 efforts which some experts believe gave him the White House.

At the heart of Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign will be a massive “disinformation” operation dedicated to spreading falsehoods and confusion through social media and other outlets — an operation that will cost the campaign about $1 billion, according to an investigative report published by Atlantic Monthly in its March issue, and available online starting Thursday.

During the 2016 campaign, according to a Senate Intelligence Committee investigation as well as special counsel Robert Mueller, the Russian government-backed Internet Research Agency flooded Facebook and other social media outlets with falsehoods and fabricated news stories to support Trump’s election bid.

But the Trump campaign also ran an extensive online operation, The Atlantic reports, using data to “micro-target” voters, feeding them online propaganda designed to appeal to their specific beliefs and prejudices.

That 2016 effort, however, was a “bootstrap” operation that was run by a “motley band of B-teamers toiling in an unfinished space in Trump Tower,” according to Atlantic reporter McKay Coppins. The 2020 disinformation operation is considerably more extensive, referred to as “The Death Star” by one veteran Republican operative who spoke to The Atlantic.

The new effort to target and influence voters with “disinformation” is already “heavily funded, technologically sophisticated, and staffed with dozens of experienced operatives,” according to Coppins’ reporting.

Donald Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale. Tom Brenner / Getty Images

Even prior to the 2020 campaign, social media has been flooded with mostly pro-Trump “fake news,” according to independent reporter Judd Legum, writing on his Popular Information site. In the first 10 months of 2019, a study cited by Legum revealed, political disinformation spread via Facebook had been viewed 158 million times.

The majority of that false information consisted of negative attacks on Democrats, according to Popular Information.

Even the current flood of falsehoods online will likely be small by comparison to the 2020 Trump operation, according to The Atlantic, which described the 2020 Trump effort — overseen by campaign manager Brad Parscale, who was Trump’s 2016 digital director — as “what could be the most extensive disinformation campaign in U.S. history.”

The amount of phony information and falsehoods that will be pumped into the media system by the upcoming Trump disinformation effort is so vast, that even if it fails to secure reelection for Trump, “the wreckage it leaves behind” may cause permanent damage to American politics, Cobbins wrote.

The Trump disinformation campaign will extend well beyond the boundaries of Facebook, according to The Atlantic. In addition to social media, the campaign plans to use “peer to peer” texting apps that will allow a single campaign worker to send unsolicited text messages to hundreds of recipients per hour.

Under a 2002 ruling by the Federal Elections Commission, political text messages are not required to disclose where they come from, or who paid for them, allowing campaigns to skirt election laws that require the backers of political advertisements to reveal their identities.