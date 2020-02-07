Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In A Plunging White Top And Tiny Shorts

Instagram sensation Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her eager Instagram followers with a sizzling double update that showcased her curves and bronzed skin. The stunner from Australia shared two smoking hot snaps with a cheeky vibe taken at a restaurant that appeared to be packed with ambiance.

Tarsha perched in a white chair with an exotic vibe, and had a dark cushion underneath her perky derriere. A vegetable-packed dish was on the table in front of her, but she wasn’t eating, instead opting to lean back in the chair and pose for the camera. In the shot, Tarsha had on a plunging white tank that dipped low in the front, flaunting her cleavage. The tank had a tight fit and clung to her curves before disappearing into the waistband of her shorts. She paired the simple tank with some baby blue shorts that showed off plenty of her toned thighs.

Tarsha’s long locks were pulled up into a high ponytail and secured with a white scrunchie, and in the first snap she had her eyes closed as she pursed her lips for the camera. One of her arms rested on the back of the chair while the other was up in a peace sign. The bombshell had a pale pink shade on her pursed lips and neutral metallic eyeshadow on her eyes.

In the second snap, Tarsha turned her attention to the camera. Both of her arms were up adjusting her silky tresses, and she stared straight at the camera with her curves on display. The Australian beauty included Gold Coast, Queensland in the caption of her post, and told her followers that the dish in front of her was vegan, although she didn’t name the specific restaurant she was at.

Tarsha’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sexy snap, and the post received over 16,800 likes within just four hours. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the shot.

“What camera do you use?! All your pictures are so perfect,” one fan said.

Another fan was captivated by one particular feature, and said “those LIPS!!” followed by a series of heart eyes emoji.

Yet another fan simply said “such a stunner”

“Princess you have a perfect physique you are so sexy,” one fan commented.

Tarsha frequently flaunts her perfect curves for her eager followers in revealing ensembles. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she donned an impossibly tiny orange bikini that showed off nearly every inch of her toned physique. The vibrant hue of the skimpy swimsuit popped against her bronzed skin in the smoking hot update.