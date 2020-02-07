Niece Waidhofer Poses In Black Lingerie & Flaunts Her Booty With A ‘Come Hither’ Gaze On Her Face

Fans of Niece Waidhofer were blessed with multiple sexy pics of the gorgeous Texan model on Thursday, February 6. The vixen shared a stunning snap of herself on Instagram, modeling black lingerie paired with black, thigh-high stockings. She didn’t say who designed her outfit.

Niece joked that while her eyes said “come hither,” but her “gay Pomeranian’s eyes” were saying something much different. The model joked that her dog was waiting in the wings to shove its nose into her rear end when she was least expecting it.

Many of the hottie’s followers found her written contribution hilarious and contributed their own awkward pet stories in the comments section of her new post.

For the photo, Niece posed in the doorway of her bedroom, casting a sultry glance back at the camera. She gave her fans a gorgeous view of her face in profile as she peered over her shoulder.

While she was wearing a bra and panties, since Niece was facing away from the camera, her breasts weren’t visible to her admirers. However, her voluptuous booty was exposed and on display. Her perky behind looked fantastic in her skimpy thong. The brunette bombshell also showed off her muscled back and slim thighs.

She wore her long, dark-colored hair down, where it cascaded down her backside. The stunner’s locks are so long they managed to reach the curve of her behind.

In less than 30 minutes of going live, Niece’s post earned greater than 17,000 likes and over 400 comments. Many of her 1.3 million followers flooded her comments section to compliment the beauty on her killer figure and peachy derrière. A few of her admirers also said that they appreciated Niece for sharing two photos today.

“You are really so splendid as always,” wrote one person.

“I love the Captions to your stuff,” contributed another user, adding several laughing emoji to their comment.

“Just when I think your photos could not be any sexier!!! Your man if you have one is soooo lucky,” chimed in a third admirer.

“What is it like to know every straight guy and half of the women on the planet want you??” said a fourth fan.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported that Niece had shared a jaw-dropping pic of herself wearing red satin and black lace lingerie. She showed off her curvy breasts and cleavage in that image while sitting on top of her bed with bent knees, the photo earned over 44,000 likes.